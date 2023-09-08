[SBS Star] Fans Ask BAEKHYUN for an Explanation After Seeing a Cigarette Pack in His Photo

이미지 확대하기

Fans are asking BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO for an explanation after seeing a packet of cigarettes in his photo with a friend.On September 7, James 'Tiny' Kim, who is known for being a friend of many Korean celebrities, updated his Instagram with photos of him and the members of EXO.They were photos of him and EXO at a Korean barbecue restaurant; considering that he used a hashtag 'throwback', it is assumed that the photos were taken some time ago.In the first photo, CHANYEOL and KAI were spotted sitting across from him, and the next photo showed BAEKHYUN posing next to him.Upon checking these photos out, fans' hearts instantly started beating fast, seeing how good-looking they all looked in their everyday wear, without their stage outfits and make-up.As they took a closer look at the photos though, they could not help but notice something.It was in the photo of BAEKHYUN that they noticed a pack of cigarettes, and what appears to be a lighter on top.The cigarette pack and lighter were on BAEKHYUN's side of the table, right in front of him, which meant that they were very likely his.They soon discovered that the cigarette pack was one of the American cigarette company's line of products.James 'Tiny' Kim has since reposted the photos with a packet of cigarettes cropped out, but some fans had already saved the uncropped picture and posted it online.The original photo quickly circulated online, and shocked fans have been demanding BAEKHYUN's explanation ever since.They are asking him to clarify whether the cigarette pack really is his, since there is a possibility that it is James 'Tiny' Kim's.However, other fans are responding to them by arguing that BAEKHYUN does not need to explain anything, because he is a grown man in his 30s, so it is his choice to smoke if he wants to.(Credit= 'jkt1ny' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)