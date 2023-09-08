[SBS Star] Kim Nam Gil Says People Do Not Seem to Recognize Him and Lee Sang Yun in Public

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Nam Gil said people do not really recognize him and another actor Lee Sang Yun in public.On September 7, Kim Nam Gil and Lee Sang Yun attended the production presentation of their upcoming work, MBC's television documentary series.The series follows two actors going on a motorcycle adventure over Korea's beautiful backroads.Along the way, Kim Nam Gil and Lee Sang Yun meet mentors of our time and ask them questions they gathered from the viewers via social media.During the event, Kim Nam Gil and Lee Sang Yun talked about their experiences meeting new people while filming the series."We just went on the journey, not knowing if we could actually find the answers to those questions.", Kim Nam Gil remarked, "We went on it with the same carefree spirit we bring to a trip. Lee Sang Yun and I went back to our previous ways of life, by which I mean the life before makeup. During filming, we spoke with a lot of people."According to Kim Nam Gil, people do not really recognize him and Lee Sang Yun in public."Not that celebrities are living in a different world, but there are limitations on where we can go. But Lee Sang Yun and I, we don't limit ourselves to those boundaries since people don't really recognize us.", he laughingly added."Unless we go about appearing exactly like we do in a drama or a film, people don't really identify us. Lee Sang Yun and I decided to rationalize that it's a good thing for us actors. So, we've been able to go about our business without worrying about being recognized."Next to him, Lee Sang Yun began sharing how he felt during filming the series."What I've gained is a deeper understanding of life and a bond with Kim Nam Gil.", he said, then admitted, "What we both have earned was a sense of fatigue.""I've never ridden a motorcycle for so many consecutive days before, like we did in the series. Also, it took a lot of energy to start a conversation with a stranger and get a story out of them. It was more challenging than I had expected to listen to multiple people's stories in a limited amount of time.""Kim Nam Gil and I returned from filming and couldn't figure out why we were so tired. After I told him that I was exhausted, Kim Nam Gil said, 'I thought I was the only one who was so tired.'.", said Lee Sang Yun, before quickly adding, "Of course, we don't feel that way now."(Credit= 'namgildaero' 'lsy_810815' 'withmbc' Instagram)(SBS Star)