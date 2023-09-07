뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals that His Dream Once Used to Be No More than Becoming a Trainee
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals that His Dream Once Used to Be No More than Becoming a Trainee

Published 2023.09.07 16:19 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals that His Dream Once Used to Be No More than Becoming a Trainee
V of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that he did not dream that big back in the day. 

On September 6, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' aired their new episode that included V's interview. 

During the interview, V was asked if he had any goals when he entered the K-pop industry. 

V gave the two hosts―Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho a surprising answer: "Actually, my dream was to become a trainee. Nothing more than that. I lived in the countryside, so I've always simply thought that all people in Seoul were successful. Everything I wanted was to become a trainee in Seoul." 

Then, he explained, "I was extremely lucky to get into my agency as a trainee, and I hope for nothing else after that, because I had already achieved my dream. I was a trainee, and that got me to Seoul, you know. Those were all I asked for, so that made me happy enough." 
V
V
"At first, I just went with the flow. I was like that at the beginning of my trainee days. It was after I became part of a pre-debut team I started working super hard. I felt like I wasn't very skilled like they were. I wanted to become as good as them so that I didn't burden them in any ways. I worked unbelievably hard." 

V revealed that the members of BTS were the source of his motivation, "They really motivated me. They made me constantly think, 'Oh, no. I'll have to work even harder to catch up if you're that good.' They were truly awesome." 

"They're all around my age, but I learn a lot of things from them. From the ways they prepare their performances, how they perform on stage... They're always so amazing. I'm still learning from them, even to this day.", he added.  
V
BTS is K-pop's most successful and globally recognized group―their fan base extends from Korea to numerous regions across the globe. 

Last year, they announced to take a hiatus for the group members to pursue solo projects and fulfill their national mandatory duty.

Big Hit Music previously stated they cannot guarantee this, but it is expected BTS to resume activities as a 7-member group in 2025, once all the members are done with their military service. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지