[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals that His Dream Once Used to Be No More than Becoming a Trainee

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

V of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that he did not dream that big back in the day.On September 6, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' aired their new episode that included V's interview.During the interview, V was asked if he had any goals when he entered the K-pop industry.V gave the two hosts―Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho a surprising answer: "Actually, my dream was to become a trainee. Nothing more than that. I lived in the countryside, so I've always simply thought that all people in Seoul were successful. Everything I wanted was to become a trainee in Seoul."Then, he explained, "I was extremely lucky to get into my agency as a trainee, and I hope for nothing else after that, because I had already achieved my dream. I was a trainee, and that got me to Seoul, you know. Those were all I asked for, so that made me happy enough.""At first, I just went with the flow. I was like that at the beginning of my trainee days. It was after I became part of a pre-debut team I started working super hard. I felt like I wasn't very skilled like they were. I wanted to become as good as them so that I didn't burden them in any ways. I worked unbelievably hard."V revealed that the members of BTS were the source of his motivation, "They really motivated me. They made me constantly think, 'Oh, no. I'll have to work even harder to catch up if you're that good.' They were truly awesome.""They're all around my age, but I learn a lot of things from them. From the ways they prepare their performances, how they perform on stage... They're always so amazing. I'm still learning from them, even to this day.", he added.BTS is K-pop's most successful and globally recognized group―their fan base extends from Korea to numerous regions across the globe.Last year, they announced to take a hiatus for the group members to pursue solo projects and fulfill their national mandatory duty.Big Hit Music previously stated they cannot guarantee this, but it is expected BTS to resume activities as a 7-member group in 2025, once all the members are done with their military service.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)