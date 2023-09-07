뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO D.O. Gets Reported for Indoor Smoking; He Gets Fined
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO D.O. Gets Reported for Indoor Smoking; He Gets Fined

Published 2023.09.07
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO D.O. Gets Reported for Indoor Smoking; He Gets Fined
D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO has been fined for indoor smoking. 

Last month, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment released a video on YouTube that captured the group backstage at MBC's music show 'Show! Music Core'. 

In the video, D.O. was allegedly seen smoking an electronic cigarette in the waiting room, while his stylists adjusted his stage outfit. 

Not long after the video was uploaded, the video was re-uploaded with that particular part cut out. 

The agency was quick to find out there was a part where that should not be on the behind-the-scenes video, but it was still too late to stop it from spreading all over the Internet. 
 
Then on September 5, one anonymous popular community user claimed to have reported D.O. for indoor smoking, and he had been fined over the report. 

Mapo-gu Public Health Center since confirmed that D.O. has indeed received a fine for his actions. 

In their statement, they said, "Non-smoking areas include office buildings, factories and multipurpose structures with a floor area of 1,000 square meters or more. Therefore, it is against the law to smoke inside the broadcasting company's building." 

Then they explained, "The penalty for breaking this law is a fine of up to 100,000 won (approximately 75 dollars)." 

"Although D.O. and his agency said that he was smoking a nicotine-free electronic cigarette, we were unable to collect evidence of the said product being nicotine-free. Consequently, a fine was imposed." 

Lastly, the center affirmed that D.O., as a public figure, has promised to comply with the law in the future. 
D.O.
D.O.
(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
