[SBS Star] 'Big IU Fan' Kim Sejeong Explains Why She Does Not Want to Be Friends with IU

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress Kim Sejeong admitted that she has been a big fan of singer/actress IU for quite some time.Kim Sejeong guested on the September 6 broadcast of MBC FM4U's radio show, hosted by comedian Kim Shin-young.Kim Sejeong's first full-length album, 'Door', was recently released, but she had some other things to talk about as well.She said, "I really love IU.", and added that she had been a fan of IU for a long time―even before Kim Sejeong made her debut.The host then brought up an episode that shows how much of a fan Kim Sejeong is for IU."I've heard that you have put together a biography of IU as a college assignment.", Kim Shin-young said."It's true. When I was in college, there once was an assignment to create a biography of a role model or a singer I admire, using a presentation program. And my role model was IU.", Kim Sejeong explained.However, during the show, she said something that took the host by surprise."I would love to dine out with IU sometimes, but I don't want to be friends with her.", Kim Sejeong said."I get really nervous when I'm with her. And the closer we get, the more likely I'll say or do something wrong to her.", she explained, revealing her worries that this mistake might make IU distant from her.Kim Sejeong then gave a sweet grin and said she was thrilled simply at the thought of having a meal with IU.When the host mentioned that Kim Sejeong had recently recorded an episode of IU's YouTube show, the singer clapped and said, "I need fanfare for this!", and did a little dance to celebrate."Yay! I've finally met her.", she cheerfully exclaimed."Some say that you've timed the release of your new album to be on IU's show.", the host said, making Kim Sejeong uncontrollably laugh."Yeah, sort of.", Kim Sejeong playfully replied.Later in the show, Kim Sejeong was asked to choose between appearing in the same drama or film with IU or releasing a duet song with IU.Kim Sejeong picked releasing a duet song with IU, and then gave some serious thought about playing the role of IU's sister or an arch-enemy, making Kim Shin-young chuckle.(Credit= 'Mhz 므흐즈' YouTube, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)