[SBS Star] Veteran Singer Yoon Sang Shows Support for His Son RIIZE ANTON; ANTON Replies

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Veteran singer Yoon Sang expressed great love and support for his son ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE.Following RIIZE's debut showcase in the afternoon of September 4, LeeTeuk of boy grop Super Junior, who hosted the showcase, updated his Instagram with a screenshot.The screenshot showed a text message conversation between LeeTeuk and Yoon Sang, which started off with LeeTeuk's message, "Hi. It's me, LeeTeuk!", sent before the showcase.To his message, Yoon Sang replied, "Oh, LeeTeuk. It's been very long. So, it looks like you're hosting RIIZE's showcase today. Is that right? I had no idea...!"He continued, "I'm happy that an incredible sunbae like you will be there with them at the showcase. Thank you in advance. Please take good care of RIIZE in the future as well. Hope good news will get us to meet soon!"Seemingly after the showcase, LeeTeuk texted back, "Yep, stay healthy, and I'll definitely see you soon. By the way, the boys have done an excellent job today. They're killing it already!"Yoon Sang responded, "I'm glad." with a crying emoji, as if he were very relieved to hear his words.Their talk ended with LeeTeuk telling Yoon Sang, "I'll root for them at all times!"Later in the day, ANTON reposted this conversation on RIIZE's official Instagram, and wrote, "Good job, dad lol And thank you, LeeTeuk sunbaenim!" alongside two heart emojis.At the showcase, ANTON actually mentioned Yoon Sang, saying, "My dad has been giving me full support with my debut. Even when I was a swimmer, I was constantly working on music. I'm learning composition at the moment too. I wish to make RIIZE's music one day, and taking that further, I would love to work with my dad."(Credit= 'eanakim' 'xxteukxx' 'riize_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)