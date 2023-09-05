뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Veteran Singer Yoon Sang Shows Support for His Son RIIZE ANTON; ANTON Replies
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Veteran Singer Yoon Sang Shows Support for His Son RIIZE ANTON; ANTON Replies

Published 2023.09.05 17:51 View Count
[SBS Star] Veteran Singer Yoon Sang Shows Support for His Son RIIZE ANTON; ANTON Replies
Veteran singer Yoon Sang expressed great love and support for his son ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE. 

Following RIIZE's debut showcase in the afternoon of September 4, LeeTeuk of boy grop Super Junior, who hosted the showcase, updated his Instagram with a screenshot. 

The screenshot showed a text message conversation between LeeTeuk and Yoon Sang, which started off with LeeTeuk's message, "Hi. It's me, LeeTeuk!", sent before the showcase. 

To his message, Yoon Sang replied, "Oh, LeeTeuk. It's been very long. So, it looks like you're hosting RIIZE's showcase today. Is that right? I had no idea...!" 

He continued, "I'm happy that an incredible sunbae like you will be there with them at the showcase. Thank you in advance. Please take good care of RIIZE in the future as well. Hope good news will get us to meet soon!"  
RIIZE
Seemingly after the showcase, LeeTeuk texted back, "Yep, stay healthy, and I'll definitely see you soon. By the way, the boys have done an excellent job today. They're killing it already!"  

Yoon Sang responded, "I'm glad." with a crying emoji, as if he were very relieved to hear his words. 

Their talk ended with LeeTeuk telling Yoon Sang, "I'll root for them at all times!" 

Later in the day, ANTON reposted this conversation on RIIZE's official Instagram, and wrote, "Good job, dad lol And thank you, LeeTeuk sunbaenim!" alongside two heart emojis. 
RIIZE
At the showcase, ANTON actually mentioned Yoon Sang, saying, "My dad has been giving me full support with my debut. Even when I was a swimmer, I was constantly working on music. I'm learning composition at the moment too. I wish to make RIIZE's music one day, and taking that further, I would love to work with my dad."  

(Credit= 'eanakim' 'xxteukxx' 'riize_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지