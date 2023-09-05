[SBS Star] DAY6 Young K Shares the Best Part About Having TWICE DAHYUN in His MV

On September 5 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', DAY6 made a guest appearance.
Since Young K's first solo album 'Letters with notes' has just been released, Young K and the host Lee Eun-ji's conversation centered around that.
When Lee Eun-ji asked if the shooting with DAHYUN all went smoothly, Young K replied, "Ah, yes. Totally. We trained together, so we're pretty close."
"Throughout our shooting, she concentrated really hard. Seeing her concentrate that much, I had to focus too. I was able to focus well thanks to her. I feel ever so grateful to her for being part of my music video."
He continued, "Above all, I flew in the air in a car. That was insane. Do you know what's crazier? I don't have a driver's license!"
Lee Eun-ji laughed out loud, then shared her secret(?), "Actually, I don't have a driver's license as well!"
Sounding excited to meet someone also in their late 20s without a driver's license, Young K went, "For real? Cool!"
Afterward, Young K continued telling Lee Eun-ji what sort of crazy scenes he filmed for his music video, "In that car I was talking about earlier, I was dropped to the ground while I was in it. Once I was on the ground, the car blew up, and I even had to throw myself into the flames."
(Credit= 'JYP Entertainment' YouTube, KBS Cool FM Music Plaza)
(SBS Star)