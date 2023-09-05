뉴스
[SBS Star] DAY6 Young K Shares the Best Part About Having TWICE DAHYUN in His MV
Published 2023.09.05 16:37 View Count
[SBS Star] DAY6 Young K Shares the Best Part About Having TWICE DAHYUN in His MV
Young K of K-pop boy band DAY6 shared why it was awesome to have DAHYUN of girl group TWICE in his music video. 

On September 5 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', DAY6 made a guest appearance. 

Since Young K's first solo album 'Letters with notes' has just been released, Young K and the host Lee Eun-ji's conversation centered around that. 
Young K
During their conversation, Young K brought up the fact that DAHYUN featured in the music video for the album's title track 'nothing but'. 

When Lee Eun-ji asked if the shooting with DAHYUN all went smoothly, Young K replied, "Ah, yes. Totally. We trained together, so we're pretty close." 

"Throughout our shooting, she concentrated really hard. Seeing her concentrate that much, I had to focus too. I was able to focus well thanks to her. I feel ever so grateful to her for being part of my music video." 
Young K
Then, Young K went on to provide some other intriguing details from the shooting, "The shooting for 'nothing but' was the most dynamic shooting that I've ever done in my life." 

He continued, "Above all, I flew in the air in a car. That was insane. Do you know what's crazier? I don't have a driver's license!" 

Lee Eun-ji laughed out loud, then shared her secret(?), "Actually, I don't have a driver's license as well!" 

Sounding excited to meet someone also in their late 20s without a driver's license, Young K went, "For real? Cool!" 

Afterward, Young K continued telling Lee Eun-ji what sort of crazy scenes he filmed for his music video, "In that car I was talking about earlier, I was dropped to the ground while I was in it. Once I was on the ground, the car blew up, and I even had to throw myself into the flames." 
 

(Credit= 'JYP Entertainment' YouTube, KBS Cool FM Music Plaza) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
