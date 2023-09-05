[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kwon Eun Bi Reveals that Many Guys Have Messaged Her After 'Waterbomb'

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi shared how popular she had become among guys after her sexy 'Waterbomb' festival performance this summer.On September 4, a new episode of 'No Back Tak', hosted by entertainers Tak Jae Hoon, Shin Kyu-jin and singer Kim Ye-won with Kwon Eun Bi as their guest, was released online.During the talk, Tak Jae Hoon mentioned Kwon Eun Bi winning first place on a music show with her latest title track 'The Flash', and asked how she felt when she won.Kwon Eun Bi's answer was: "I was like, 'Wow, I've worked really hard up to now, haven't I?'"Upon listening to her answer, Tak Jae Hoon asked what she plans to do with all the money that she is making right now.Kwon Eun Bi responded, "Well, once I start making big money, I'm going to begin planning my future. I'll have to get married, buy a house and stuff, so..."To Tak Jae Hoon's next question, "When do you plan on getting married?", Kwon Eun Bi said, "In mid-30s, I think?"Then, Tak Jae Hoon threw her another question, "So, there are no fine guys around you at the moment?", in which Kwon Eun Bi replied, "No... Unfortunately, there's none."But Kwon Eun Bi shared that she has been receiving lots of messages from guys following her much-talked-about 'Waterbomb' performance."Quite a lot of guys have messaged me after 'Waterbomb', but I only thanked them as I felt like they weren't being so true. Their feelings for me didn't feel like they were from the bottom of their hearts. They weren't my type as well."Following that, Kwon Eun Bi described her type, and she could not stop smiling while describing this man.With a huge smile on her face, she stated, "I like cute guys. I'm into those guys who have cute faces with tofu-like pale and soft skin."After listening to her description, both Tak Jae Hoon and Shin Kyu-jin tried to win Kwon Eun Bi's heart by shouting, "I'm totally a tofu-like guy!"Seeing how far Tak Jae Hoon and Shin Kyu-jin seemed from cute tofu-like guys, Kim Ye-won shook her head sideways.And they obviously failed to convince Kwon Eun Bi; she flatly told them, "You guys aren't my type at all.", making the two guys bitterly smile.(Credit= 'silver_rain.__' Instagram, '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)