뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kwon Eun Bi Reveals that Many Guys Have Messaged Her After 'Waterbomb'
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kwon Eun Bi Reveals that Many Guys Have Messaged Her After 'Waterbomb'

Published 2023.09.05 14:14 Updated 2023.09.05 14:17 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kwon Eun Bi Reveals that Many Guys Have Messaged Her After Waterbomb
K-pop artist Kwon Eun Bi shared how popular she had become among guys after her sexy 'Waterbomb' festival performance this summer. 

On September 4, a new episode of 'No Back Tak', hosted by entertainers Tak Jae Hoon, Shin Kyu-jin and singer Kim Ye-won with Kwon Eun Bi as their guest, was released online. 

During the talk, Tak Jae Hoon mentioned Kwon Eun Bi winning first place on a music show with her latest title track 'The Flash', and asked how she felt when she won. 

Kwon Eun Bi's answer was: "I was like, 'Wow, I've worked really hard up to now, haven't I?'"
Kwon Eun Bi
Upon listening to her answer, Tak Jae Hoon asked what she plans to do with all the money that she is making right now. 

Kwon Eun Bi responded, "Well, once I start making big money, I'm going to begin planning my future. I'll have to get married, buy a house and stuff, so..." 

To Tak Jae Hoon's next question, "When do you plan on getting married?", Kwon Eun Bi said, "In mid-30s, I think?" 

Then, Tak Jae Hoon threw her another question, "So, there are no fine guys around you at the moment?", in which Kwon Eun Bi replied, "No... Unfortunately, there's none." 

But Kwon Eun Bi shared that she has been receiving lots of messages from guys following her much-talked-about 'Waterbomb' performance. 

"Quite a lot of guys have messaged me after 'Waterbomb', but I only thanked them as I felt like they weren't being so true. Their feelings for me didn't feel like they were from the bottom of their hearts. They weren't my type as well." 
Kwon Eun Bi
Kwon Eun Bi
Following that, Kwon Eun Bi described her type, and she could not stop smiling while describing this man. 

With a huge smile on her face, she stated, "I like cute guys. I'm into those guys who have cute faces with tofu-like pale and soft skin." 

After listening to her description, both Tak Jae Hoon and Shin Kyu-jin tried to win Kwon Eun Bi's heart by shouting, "I'm totally a tofu-like guy!"

Seeing how far Tak Jae Hoon and Shin Kyu-jin seemed from cute tofu-like guys, Kim Ye-won shook her head sideways. 

And they obviously failed to convince Kwon Eun Bi; she flatly told them, "You guys aren't my type at all.", making the two guys bitterly smile. 
 

(Credit= 'silver_rain.__' Instagram, '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지