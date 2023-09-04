뉴스
[SBS Star] RIIZE WONBIN Admits Being Overwhelmed by Having the Same Name as Actor Won Bin
Published 2023.09.04
WONBIN of new K-pop boy group RIIZE admitted he felt overwhelmed at using the same name as the well-known actor.

RIIZE's debut showcase, 'RIIZING DAY: RIIZE Press Premiere' took place on September 4 at BLUE SQUARE Mastercard Hall in Yongsan, Seoul, hosted by LeeTeuk of another K-pop boy group Super Junior.

SUNGCHAN, SEUNGHAN, WONBIN, ANTON, SOHEE, SHOTARO, and EUNSEOK are members of the brand-new SM Entertainment boy group RIIZE.

As the agency's first boy group release in seven years after NCT, the group's debut has been hotly awaited since its announcement.
One of the group's members, WONBIN, has attracted extra attention because his stage name WONBIN was the same as the name of actor Won Bin.

WONBIN, whose real name is Park Won-bin, said that he "was a bit overwhelmed" sharing a name with the popular actor.

"Some part of me was a bit overwhelmed. But my parents gave me this name, so I'm trying to be more confident about it.", he remarked.

Hearing his words, LeeTeuk had something to say.

"It would be so great if Won Bin, a big senior to you in the show business, would do the dance challenge of your debut song.", he said, and the crowd roared with amusement.

The Super Junior member added, "It's only my hope."
Then, WONBIN and the other members each shared how excited they were about finally making their debut.

"We will make our dreams come true along with our fans.", WONBIN stated.

"I'm half nervous and half excited.", said ANTON, "I will keep doing my best as I did until this point to show how much I can grow."

EUNSEOK remarked, "I'm thrilled to finally be having this moment of our debut that I've always dreamed of. I will show you guys my many charms in the future."
"We've all been waiting for this day, and I'm sure our fans have, too. I'm so happy right now. I hope for us to grow together with our fans and to walk only on the right path in our journey.", said SHOTARO.

"I'm so excited to be on the stage.", SOHEE said, laughing, and SEUNGHAN said, "We've been putting our best efforts, and will prove you that with the best performances."

SUNGCHAN said, "Please wait and see, then will keep showing you the good work."

RIIZE members mark their debut with their title track, 'Get a Guitar', which will be released today at 6 PM (KST).
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'riize_official' Instagram, CJ ENM)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
