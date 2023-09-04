[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Refuses to Stay at Pre-Arranged Hotel in Atlanta Saying "It's Unsuitable for My Level"

On August 30, Lee Seung Gi's concert 'The Dreamer's Dream - Chapter 2' was held in Atlanta, Georgia.
During his stay in Atlanta, he unfortunately angered many Korean-Americans living in the city with his 'poor' attitude.
This was reported through local news outlet ATLANTAK on September 2, and he eventually faced a massive backlash in Korea as well.
It was apparently agreed that he would come to take photos and sign autographs at the restaurants, but he suddenly canceled his visits on the very day.
Restaurant owners, employees, customers and fans were angry and disappointed upon hearing his reason, as it sounded like an excuse to them; they were told that he had to recover his condition from his travel from Los Angeles.
Hugh Entertainment told ATLANTAK, "Lee Seung Gi arrived at the hotel that we reserved for him, but as soon as he arrived, he drove away to another hotel without even getting out of his car. We booked a suite for Lee Seung Gi at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Duluth (Atlanta's Koreatown). But Lee Seung Gi left with the CEO and director of his agency without any explanation. Later, we were informed that he left because the hotel was unsuitable for his level."
ATLANTAK explained that Embassy Suites by Hilton in Duluth is the newest hotel in the area, with the cheapest room costing 300 dollars a night.
A lot of people are claiming that his decision to decline a pre-arranged hotel at the time of his arrival was impolite, and disrespectful of the host's hospitality.
Also, his words "unsuitable for my level" are baffling them, because it not only is a nice-enough hotel, but he is also on a business trip, not on a vacation by himself where he could choose to stay at luxury hotels at all times.
