[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Refuses to Stay at Pre-Arranged Hotel in Atlanta Saying "It's Unsuitable for My Level"

Published 2023.09.04 17:09 View Count
Koreans have joined in Korean-Americans criticizing singer Lee Seung Gi for his actions in Atlanta, the United States. 

On August 30, Lee Seung Gi's concert 'The Dreamer's Dream - Chapter 2' was held in Atlanta, Georgia. 

During his stay in Atlanta, he unfortunately angered many Korean-Americans living in the city with his 'poor' attitude. 

This was reported through local news outlet ATLANTAK on September 2, and he eventually faced a massive backlash in Korea as well. 
According to the report, Lee Seung Gi was scheduled to visit some restaurants in Koreatown that sponsored 'The Dreamer's Dream - Chapter 2' before the concert. 

It was apparently agreed that he would come to take photos and sign autographs at the restaurants, but he suddenly canceled his visits on the very day. 

Restaurant owners, employees, customers and fans were angry and disappointed upon hearing his reason, as it sounded like an excuse to them; they were told that he had to recover his condition from his travel from Los Angeles.  

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Under Fire for Canceling Visits to Sponsoring Restaurants; Agency Responds
The report also stated that Lee Seung Gi refused to stay at the hotel that the local partnered company Hugh Entertainment booked for him, saying that it is "unsuitable for my level". 

Hugh Entertainment told ATLANTAK, "Lee Seung Gi arrived at the hotel that we reserved for him, but as soon as he arrived, he drove away to another hotel without even getting out of his car. We booked a suite for Lee Seung Gi at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Duluth (Atlanta's Koreatown). But Lee Seung Gi left with the CEO and director of his agency without any explanation. Later, we were informed that he left because the hotel was unsuitable for his level." 

ATLANTAK explained that Embassy Suites by Hilton in Duluth is the newest hotel in the area, with the cheapest room costing 300 dollars a night. 
It is not a 5-star hotel that costs thousands of dollars per night that Lee Seung Gi may have expected, but it was the best hotel the local partnered company found for him, taking into account his schedule in Koreatown late in the evening. 

A lot of people are claiming that his decision to decline a pre-arranged hotel at the time of his arrival was impolite, and disrespectful of the host's hospitality. 

Also, his words "unsuitable for my level" are baffling them, because it not only is a nice-enough hotel, but he is also on a business trip, not on a vacation by himself where he could choose to stay at luxury hotels at all times. 

(Credit= Hilton, 'byhumanmade' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지