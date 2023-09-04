뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Silences Criticism about Her Attitude on 'Running Man' in a Recent Episode
Actress Song Ji-hyo showed passionate reactions on the most recent episode of 'Running Man', calming down the recent criticism that she does not contribute much to the show.

On the September 3 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', cast members played a game in which they put their hands into a box while wearing an eye patch and figured out what was inside, using their sense of touch.

While playing the game, Song Ji-hyo's funny reactions made her the highlight of the episode.

Some of the members including Song Ji-hyo covered their eyes first and waited for their turns; entertainer Yu Jae Seok went first.

Other members who were not playing the game tried to scare the player by making teasing remarks like, "Don't let it get away!", and "It has wings!" as if a living thing is inside the box.

Song Ji-hyo next to Yu Jae Seok made even more fuss than him as she heard what they said. 

"What??? Does it have wings? God, is it an insect? I can't touch it! I can't touch an insect!", she exclaimed, amusing the watchers of the game.
Song Ji-hyo
The time has come, as it was finally Song Ji-hyo's turn to put her hand in the feared box.

Because of the depth of the box, she had to stick her elbow into it to touch the object.

Song Ji-hyo yelled, "Oppa!!!!!", putting her hand further into the box, and finally touched the thing.

She let out a lengthy shriek and quivered violently with fear as her finger touched whatever was within the box.

Watching her reaction, huge laughter erupted in the studio, and some of the 'Running Man' cast mates joked that she looked like she got possessed.
Song Ji-hyo
Earlier in June, Song Ji-hyo was criticized for her lackluster attitude on the show; some viewers even demanded her exit.

Song Ji-hyo recently discussed her feelings on the matter while guesting on Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show.

While some of the cast members of 'Running Man' including Ji Suk-jin, HAHA, and Song Ji-hyo were talking about the show, Yu Jae Seok said, "Other than anything, Song Ji-hyo has recently been putting a lot of effort.", indirectly mentioning the issue.

As he brought up the topic, Song Ji-hyo thanked Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin for their support when the controversy broke.

"I was so grateful to you guys when some people wanted me to leave the show. Yu Jae Seok called and asked, 'Song Ji-hyo, have you seen the news about you?', and, in fact, I hadn't seen it at that point. He noticed that I had no idea what he was talking about and told me to stay still and not search for it.", she said, adding that she ended up looking up her own name more times that week than she does in a year.
Song Ji-hyo
Song Ji-hyo seemed to have been taken aback by the fact that some viewers had asked her to quit the show.

However, the actress agreed with HAHA's positive take that the incident inspired her to participate more in the show.

"Yeah, I told Yu Jae Seok over text that I'd do my best, and called Ji Suk-jin and asked him to keep encouraging me to talk more while recording the show. I've been putting a lot of effort into it.", she stated.
Song Ji-hyo
(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
