[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN JUN Thanks a Random Old Man Who Listened to Him Sing During Training

JUN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN expressed his sincere gratitude to a random old man on the street who listened to him sing during his trainee days.On August 29, JUN guested on singer Lee Mu Jin's YouTube show 'Leemujin Service'.During their conversation, JUN reminisced about the days when he was still a trainee, preparing to make his K-pop debut.JUN revealed that he struggled to sing in front of the crowd back then, "When I was a trainee, I would get super nervous every time I had to sing in front of someone. It got to the point where I would even lose my voice."Upon hearing this, Lee Mu Jin gasped in shock, as he could not believe that JUN, who is known to be so great on stage, ever lacked that much of his confidence.JUN laughed, then told him an interesting and heartwarming story, "One day, my agency sent me on a mission to overcome my fears by singing to strangers in public. I had to do it at lunchtime around Gangnam-gu Office Station. I was really nervous then.""Because most of the passersby were busy, I found it difficult to ask if I could sing to them. I did end up asking some, but they all said no. It took me about an hour to get someone to listen to me sing. My listener was an old man, and I sang 'Lie Lie Lie' by singer Lee Juck to him.""After listening to me sing, the old man shared his honest thought. He told me, 'That's actually one of my favorite songs to listen to. Your emotions are at a good level, but you should work on your Korean pronunciation a little more. You'll sound much better once you do that.'"JUN shared that he felt touched about the fact the old man not only let him sing in his precious time, but also gave him heartfelt feedback.Then, he added, "It was all thanks to him that I made my debut; he boosted my confidence. I'm not even sure if everything would have been possible if it weren't for him. I really would like to thank him in person, but it's too hard to find him. If I do ever get the opportunity to meet him again though, I will thank him hundreds of times."(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)