[SBS Star] "Should I Steal Him Away?" MINSEO Picks Ahn Bo Hyun as Her Male Celebrity Crush
[SBS Star] "Should I Steal Him Away?" MINSEO Picks Ahn Bo Hyun as Her Male Celebrity Crush
Singer MINSEO mentioned actor Ahn Bo Hyun as her ideal type of man.

On August 31, MINSEO guested on a YouTube show hosted by entertainers Tak Jae Hoon and Shin Kyu-jin.

At the beginning of the show, Tak Jae Hoon wondered why MINSEO was so excited.

"Did you meet a guy or something on your way here?", he asked.

"I always meet guys here and there.", she answered.

When asked to describe the ideal man, MINSEO said someone with a thick upper body frame.

"Those kinds of guys are strong.", Shin Kyu-jin said, and MINSEO agreed that is her ideal type.
She immediately thought of Ahn Bo Hyun when asked to name a male celebrity crush.

"But he is…", Tak Jae Hoon added, hinting at the fact that the actor has recently admitted to dating JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.
"Are you saying you would steal him?", Tak Jae Hoon joked to MINSEO about her intention to steal Ahn Bo Hyun away from his girlfriend.

MINSEO joined in on the joke, asking, "Should I try?", generating big laughter from the group.

Their conversation about Ahn Bo Hyun ended as Tak Jae Hoon bluntly asked MINSEO, "Do you believe you would ever get to meet him in person?", and she replied, "I wouldn't have the chance, I guess."
MINSEO has been starring on SBS' television show, 'Shooting Stars', where female celebrities play soccer.

When asked about her favorite soccer player, she said Lee Kang-in, explaining that she had recently come to appreciate how cute he was.

"Wow, so you are interested in him as a man, not as a soccer player!", Shin Kyu-jin remarked.

"Well, I do have an interest in going out with him.", MINSEO said with a grin.
MINSEO appeared on the seventh season of Mnet's television talent show series, 'Superstar K' in 2015, and made her debut in 2018.

(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube, 'bohyunahn' 'sooyaaa__' 'fn_ent_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
