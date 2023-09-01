뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Tells Why He Does Not Want His Mother to Watch His Hollywood Movie
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Tells Why He Does Not Want His Mother to Watch His Hollywood Movie

Published 2023.09.01 17:06 Updated 2023.09.01 17:07 View Count
[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Tells Why He Does Not Want His Mother to Watch His Hollywood Movie
NICHKHUN of K-pop boy group 2PM shared that he does not want his mother to watch his Hollywood movie, and he has a good reason for it. 

On August 31 episode of KBS' television show 'HK Coin', 2PM made a guest appearance. 

It was the first time in a while that all six of the group members appeared on a show together, as they had been working on their individual activities. 

So, during the show, the hosts were obviously curious to know what each of them had been up to lately. 
NICHKHUN
When it was NICHKHUN's turn, he said, "I've been sort of busy working outside Korea.", shyly adding, "Actually... I finished filming a Hollywood movie not so long ago." 

Thrilled to find out a K-pop star expanded his work all the way to Hollywood, the hosts asked what the movie was about. 

NICHKHUN, however, only mumbled, "It's a love story, but...", not clearly telling them any details. 

The members of 2PM chimed in and told the hosts, "Yes, it's a love story. But it's shockingly sensual, intimate and intense." 

Surprised, one of the hosts Kim Sook asked whether there were any revealing scenes, without his clothes on, in the movie. 

While NICHKHUN blushed in the corner, 2PM members once again answered for him, "It's beyond the level of asking whether he took off his clothes or not." 
NICHKHUN
NICHKHUN's face turned completely red, but he still seemed eager to add something to this topic.  

NICHKHUN said, "Usually, when I'm done filming a movie, I think to myself, 'It would be nice if mom watches it.' It wasn't the case this time." 

He explained, "I got to watch the finished movie as I was post-recording my voice. I appeared at the beginning of the movie, before any other actors, and... As soon as I saw myself in it, I was like, 'Oh my... Mom should never watch this.'" 
NICHKHUN
In NICHKHUN's Hollywood movie 'The Modelizer', which he starred alongside Hong Kong-American actor Byron Mann ('Shawn'), NICHKHUN plays the role of 'Bucky', Shawn's friend who enjoys parties and nightlife. 

'Shawn' and 'Bucky' are affluent family scions who embark on a journey to Hong Kong. 

Along the way, they encounter a series of events that profoundly enlighten them about the true essence of friendship, and love. 

The movie was premiered in mid-July. 

(Credit= KBS HK Coin, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지