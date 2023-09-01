[SBS Star] NICHKHUN Tells Why He Does Not Want His Mother to Watch His Hollywood Movie

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

NICHKHUN of K-pop boy group 2PM shared that he does not want his mother to watch his Hollywood movie, and he has a good reason for it.On August 31 episode of KBS' television show 'HK Coin', 2PM made a guest appearance.It was the first time in a while that all six of the group members appeared on a show together, as they had been working on their individual activities.So, during the show, the hosts were obviously curious to know what each of them had been up to lately.When it was NICHKHUN's turn, he said, "I've been sort of busy working outside Korea.", shyly adding, "Actually... I finished filming a Hollywood movie not so long ago."Thrilled to find out a K-pop star expanded his work all the way to Hollywood, the hosts asked what the movie was about.NICHKHUN, however, only mumbled, "It's a love story, but...", not clearly telling them any details.The members of 2PM chimed in and told the hosts, "Yes, it's a love story. But it's shockingly sensual, intimate and intense."Surprised, one of the hosts Kim Sook asked whether there were any revealing scenes, without his clothes on, in the movie.While NICHKHUN blushed in the corner, 2PM members once again answered for him, "It's beyond the level of asking whether he took off his clothes or not."NICHKHUN's face turned completely red, but he still seemed eager to add something to this topic.NICHKHUN said, "Usually, when I'm done filming a movie, I think to myself, 'It would be nice if mom watches it.' It wasn't the case this time."He explained, "I got to watch the finished movie as I was post-recording my voice. I appeared at the beginning of the movie, before any other actors, and... As soon as I saw myself in it, I was like, 'Oh my... Mom should never watch this.'"In NICHKHUN's Hollywood movie 'The Modelizer', which he starred alongside Hong Kong-American actor Byron Mann ('Shawn'), NICHKHUN plays the role of 'Bucky', Shawn's friend who enjoys parties and nightlife.'Shawn' and 'Bucky' are affluent family scions who embark on a journey to Hong Kong.Along the way, they encounter a series of events that profoundly enlighten them about the true essence of friendship, and love.The movie was premiered in mid-July.(Credit= KBS HK Coin, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)