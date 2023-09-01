[SBS Star] TWICE CHAEYOUNG Feels Awkward When Alone with JIHYO?

이미지 확대하기

CHAEYOUNG of K-pop girl group TWICE said she still speaks politely to JIHYO, the leader of the group.CHAEYOUNG guested on the August 30 episode of 'Yes or Hot', a YouTube show hosted by K-pop artist SOMI.In 'Yes or Hot', SOMI and the day's visitor play a game of saying "yes" to whatever each other's questions are or eating the prepared spicy food.SOMI and CHAEYOUNG each sprinkled the other's plate of tacos with a generous amount of hot sauce before the game began.SOMI began by asking CHAEYOUNG if there was a fellow TWICE member she felt awkward being alone with, and CHAEYOUNG said "yes" right away.CHAEYOUNG first refused to tell who it was but eventually gave in as SOMI persistently asked."Hmm…", CHAEYOUNG said, "I don't know if I could call that 'awkward'.", then revealed that it was the group's leader, JIHYO.CHAEYOUNG said she chose JIHYO because she still speaks politely to her."She's the only TWICE member that I still speak politely to. I think that's just out of habit, though.", she explained.To that, SOMI nodded and said, "I know. JIHYO is so cool. I think I feel the same way around her. Something about her makes me just want to be a baby in front of her, and only show my good side."Then, SOMI continued to toss another jab at CHAEYOUNG."Speaking of JIHYO,", she said, and asked CHAEYOUNG if she thought JIHYO's recent solo album would be more successful than another member, NAYEON's one."Hey, that's too much!", CHAEYOUNG complained as she knew she would have to eat the spicy food."I love JIHYO's new song, by the way.", CHAEYOUNG said, and soon after, her face writhed in pain with the first bite of the extra spicy taco.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, '_zyozyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)