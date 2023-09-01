[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Says Yoona Warned Him Not to Fancy Her During Trainee Days

이미지 확대하기

Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ laughingly shared that Yoona of girl group Girls' Generation once warned him not to fancy her.On August 31, the new episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show 'Jae Friends', featuring Sooyoung of Girls' Generation, was released.At the beginning of the show, before Sooyoung's arrival, Kim Jae Joong was seen trying to guess the guest of the day by reading some Q&As Sooyoung had given the production team in advance.About herself, Sooyoung had written, "I'm pretty, and also funny." However, that description did not ring any bells with Kim Jae Joong.The K-pop star went, "I know people who are just beautiful or just funny. But I don't know anyone who is pretty and funny at the same time."Kim Jae Joong then read Sooyoung's response to the question about her first impression of him, which was, "He had huge eyes."Kim Jae Joong chuckled and commented, "When people see me for the very first time, they tend to pay more attention to my overall character. The fact that this person gave a simple answer like that makes me think that she knew me for a long time. But seriously... There was nobody beautiful AND hilarious."Eventually, Kim Jae Joong managed to come up with girls he knew that he believed to be pretty and funny; unfortunately though, Sooyoung was not one of them.Kim Jae Joong stated, "Okay, I think Nicole and Park Gyu-ri of KARA are pretty and funny. Out of Girls' Generation members, Yoona is the funniest."Then, he recalled a hilarious moment from his pre-debut days involving Yoona, specifically when they were both trainees at SM Entertainment.Laughing, Kim Jae Joong said, "Yoona was full of confidence back then. One day, she came up to me and was like, 'Oppa, just so you know... Don't ever fancy me or ask me out, okay?' That still makes me laugh. I do find Yoona very beautiful, but I'm not into girls who are too good-looking like her."Right then, Sooyoung walked into the studio, surprising Kim Jae Joong who was not expecting Sooyoung at all.Sitting down, Sooyoung told Kim Jae Joong why she decided to guest on his show, "Some time ago, I was asked to come on your show. I turned the offer down since I was too busy at that time. Weirdly, I had a dream about your production team asking me to guest on your show after that. That made me think, 'Okay, why not? Let's do it.'""Upon making the decision to join your show, I watched some of the episodes. It looked like you didn't engage in the casting process. This meant it wasn't that you wanted me to be on your show. I believed I would be able to just have fun, with no pressure. So, here I am.", she added with a smile.(Credit= 'yoona__lim' Instagram, '우하머그' YouTube)(SBS Star)