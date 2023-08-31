뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS RM Faces Backlash from the Muslim Community; He Finally Breaks His Silence
Published 2023.08.31
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM addressed the controversial lyrics issue, which garnered massive criticism. 

Earlier on August 16, RM shared another piece of music on his Instagram Story like he often does. 

The song he shared this time, however, was the controversial song 'Bad Religion' by American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean. 

The song has consistently remained controversial since its release in 2012, with the lyrics raising concerns within the Muslim community due to their perceived Islamophobic nature. 

Ever since he updated his Instagram Story, RM has been accused of being Islamophobic, and the hashtag 'RM, APOLOGIZE TO MUSLIMS' even started trending on social media. 
RM
Then on August 30, RM turned on WeVerse Live to catch up with fans. 

During the live session, RM offered a detailed response to the recent controversy, clarifying that his aim was not to disrespect any religion by sharing the song. 

RM stated, "Okay, some of you keep insisting that I insulted a religion, but I didn't. I know what's happening on social media right now. I can see it. And... I've got to say that my intent was not to insult any religion. I have respect for all beliefs and religions. There really was no intent to offend any religion, not even one percent." 

He shook his head, then resumed, "Guys... It's a song. I'm not going to apologize. I'm only going to state this. I mean... I'm 30 years old, and I'm capable of speaking my mind. A word is a word. I urge you to stop assuming." 

"I know my limits. Even when I'm telling the truth, I wouldn't be able to convince every person out there. Certain people may still go, 'Oh, you're lying. You had the aim and purpose to insult us/them.' I never did. I understand what you're saying, but why would I lie to you? I'm being honest right now. Please believe me." 
RM
The BTS leader added, "I've been doing fine, there have been no problems. I was told about the words going around online though, so I had to say something about it. In fact, I didn't want to mention this at all today. But some people made me say it. I've been holding things in my heart for too long. I can't deal with this sort of stuff anymore, you know."

"I'm being honest, trust me on this. Problems arise, yes, but I'm a strong person.", he concluded. 
 
(Credit= WeVerse, 'rkive' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
