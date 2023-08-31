뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: AKMU Lee Su-hyun Shares the Cutest Reason for Her Weight Loss Struggles
Published 2023.08.31 17:53
Lee Su-hyun of K-pop duo AKMU recently shared some people are making it difficult for her to lose weight. 

On August 30, a post titled 'The Reason Why AKMU Lee Su-hyun Can't Lose Weight' was shared on a popular online community.

In the post was a clip from a livestream the singer did on her social media account.

Lee Su-hyun in the footage told the fans across the screen that they were the reason why she could not lose weight.

Pointing a finger to the screen, she said, "How can I lose weight when you guys keep telling me I'm cute and lovely over and over again?", in the cutest way possible.

"You 'cute-lighted' me!", Lee Su-hyun exclaimed, meaning they 'gaslighted' her into thinking she was cute until she did not feel the need to reduce weight.
 
After watching the clip, online people poured out in the comment section about how adorable she is: "LOL, she got 'cute-lighted'. I'll do some more. Su-hyun-ah, you are so adorable.", "What do you expect when you ARE cute!", "Cute and lovely.", "That's because you are freaking cute."
Lee Su-hyun
On July 6, Lee Su-hyun attended the production presentation for Netflix's original show '19/20'.

After seeing her images from the day, some people worried about the singer's health as she seemed to have gained some weight.

It was because Lee Su-hyun revealed last year on her YouTube channel that she struggled with bulimia.

"Even if I wasn't hungry, I felt the need to eat something anytime I was stressed out. It wasn't something I had control over. After a few times finding myself eating to the point where my stomach was about to explode, I realized that it was bulimia.", she said to the camera.

Then she reassured her fans by adding that she was nearly over her bulimia.
Lee Su-hyun
AKMU recently made their comeback with the title track 'Love Lee' after two years.

(Credit= '이수현 Official' YouTube, 'akmu_suhyun' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
