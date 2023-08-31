[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Says His Sister Is Why He Is Still Not Married; He Explains

이미지 확대하기

41-year-old actor Lee Joon Gi shared that his sister is the reason that he is still not married.On August 30 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Lee Joon Gi joined as a guest.When on the topic of his life outside of work, Lee Joon Gi revealed that he lives with his younger sister."I've been living with my sister since 2013, so it's been about 10 years now. Our mutual friends always tell us something like, 'The reason why you and your sister are still not married is because you two never stay away from each other. You care too much about one another.'"Smiling, he added, "Yeah, but... We get along with each other so well. We do a lot of things together, like hundreds of things."Then, Lee Joon Gi told the hosts a specific activity that the siblings enjoyed doing together: jujitsu."It was me who learned jujitsu first. After learning it, I thought to myself, 'Oh, this would be good for my sister to learn as well. It would make her stronger, which means she would be able to protect herself from any dangers she may face.' So, I dragged her to the academy.""At the beginning, she wasn't very fond of it. But as she attended more classes, she started liking it. She also liked the fact that she could do it with me. Later, she participated in different competitions. She even won in some. We trained together for about three and a half years."The host Yu Jae Seok, impressed by the strong sibling bond that he did not have with his own younger sisters, commented, "Wow...! You two seem incredibly close."To his remark, Lee Joon Gi replied, "Yeah, I mean... I'm truly grateful for all the things that she does for me. She makes many sacrifices. She prepares food for me so I can concentrate on my work and stuff."Then, Yu Jae Seok said, "In that case, you must feel pretty upset if she ever informs you that she is getting married."Immediately, Lee Joon Gi answered, "Yes, definitely. I would get so upset. If he's not a good person, I'll even quit my job and make sure she meets a good person. She's that precious to me."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)