[SBS Star] "I Booked First-Class Tickets, and…" Hyeri Enrages at an Airline for Involuntary Downgrade

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Hyeri, an actress/a member of K-pop girl group Girl's Day, got upset as her airplane seats were involuntarily downgraded.On August 31, Hyeri wrote about a recent bad experience with an airline on her Instagram story with a picture of what seems to be her plane ticket.Hyeri said that an airline unexpectedly downgraded her to a lower price class."I booked first-class tickets one and a half months before the flight and selected our seats in advance. Yet, the airline downgraded us to economy class saying that the first class was full. They also said there would be no refund and told us to take the next flight if we were unhappy with our seats, LOL.", she wrote.Hyeri continued to express her distress, writing, "We booked two seats. How come both of them got downgraded? Going through this experience, I decided to improve my English skills. It was frustrating to be unable to communicate well when I had so many things to say.""What a crazy thing to go through. Beware, guys.", she concluded.Personnel from her agency, Creative Group ING, said to a news outlet that Hyeri went on a trip to the United States in her own time, as far as they are aware."We have had no words from her about it, but we have been trying to learn more about the situation after reading her post.", they said.Considering that, along with the partially cropped name shown on the photographed ticket, the mentioned airline appears to be a well-known American airline.Meanwhile, Hyeri chose the film 'Victory' as her next work.In 'Victory', Hyeri portrays the role of a high school student named 'Pil-sun', who has a passion for dance and music.(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' Instagram)(SBS Star)