[SBS Star] Yeon Jung Hoon Tells the Exact Moment When He Fell in Love with Han Ga In

Actor Yeon Jung Hoon described the precise moment in time when he fell in love with his wife actress Han Ga In.On August 30, BMW Korea released a video of Yeon Jung Hoon spending time with race car driver Kang Byung-hwi on YouTube.Being a former race car driver, Yeon Jung Hoon shared his love for cars during the conversation with Kang Byung-hwi.Yeon Jung Hoon said, "I love cars from the bottom of my heart. But it's been a while since I drove a car like the old days. Nowadays, I'm just enjoying taking in the distant view of cars."; he chuckled as he finished his sentence."My one and only love has been cars ever since I was in kindergarten. Owning a car has always been a dream of mine. So, I actually bought my first one after doing some part-time work."After that, Yeon Jung Hoon talked about his driving skillsm, and while doing so, he laughingly revealed that Han Ga In drives in a reckless manner, "I don't drive like Ga In. She drives so recklessly."Since Yeon Jung Hoon mentioned Han Ga In, Kang Byung-hwi became curious about the story behind his marriage with her, so he asked if he could give him some details.Yeon Jung Hoon stated, "Well, I'm quite aware that I'm often referred to as one of the top three thieves in Korea for 'stealing' Ga In.", then laughed.He continued, "As you know, we met during the shooting of our drama. At first, I simply thought Ga In was a great person. I was like, 'Oh, she's pretty awesome.' I mean, I was certainly a bit interested in her, but it was nothing more than that at that point.""One day, she came to the shooting site with a new hairstyle; she had cut her bangs. It was a warm spring day then. I totally fell in love with her on that day."With a happy smile on his face, the actor went on, "Ga In once told me that she was married before she knew it. It was the same for me though. Everything happened in the blink of an eye. I just really wanted to marry her, because I loved her very much. Without myself even realizing it, our parents had met, and we were married.", then laughed.(Credit= 'BMW Korea' YouTube, BH Entertainment)(SBS Star)