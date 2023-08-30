[SBS Star] "Krystal Lives in the Hearts of Every Woman" Jeon Yeo Been Admits Being a Big Krystal Fan

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon Yeo Been expressed how much of a fan she is of Krystal, a member of K-pop girl group f(x).'Cobweb' cast members including actors Song Kang Ho, Lim Soojung, Jeon Yeo Been, and Krystal attended the film's production presentation on August 29.During the event, some of the actors shared how much they loved working with Krystal.Lim Soojung said she "screamed with joy" when found out that Krystal would be co-starring with her on 'Cobweb'."The director asked me if I knew Krystal, and told me that she'd be on 'Cobweb', too. I screamed with joy as I heard the news."She also said, "I've been loving her since she started in the music industry. Her acting was great, too. She was one of the actors who I wanted to work with, yet I never expected it to happen so soon."There was another actress in the room waiting to say that she was a fan of Krystal, and it was Jeon Yeo Been.When she was asked about her first impression of Krystal, Jeon Yeo Been said, "In my school days, they used to say, 'Krystal lives in the hearts of every woman.'. Just getting to see her in person made me excited.""Krystal has this icy look, like a city girl or the most cat-like cat. But after talking to her, I realized what a warm person she is. She's very affectionate.", as Jeon Yeo Been said, Krystal shyly grinned.Jeon Yeo Been went on to say that her love for Krystal as a fan has grown as they worked together."The fact that she had such a big passion for acting on top of her brilliant acting skills and talents made me love her more. I was so happy to witness it. It was a pleasure to work with her.", she remarked.Song Kang Ho also added that he appreciates Krystal's sincerity and passion for acting."After watching her other works, my impression was that she doesn't feel like a singer-turned-actor. She took time to take steps in acting, and I was impressed by her sincerity and passion. I believe she will be an invaluable actress for the Korean film industry."Krystal debuted in 2009 as an f(x) member and had her acting debut in 2010.With hit tracks like 'Rum Pum Pum Pum', and 'Hot Summer', f(x) has been much loved with their experimental music and unique lyrics.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)