[SBS Star] 'Mask Girl' Lee Han-byeol Thanks Nana for Holding Her Hand During Production Presentation

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

'Mask Girl' star Lee Han-byeol thanked Nana of K-pop girl group After School for reassuring her on the production presentation stage.On August 29, Lee Han-byeol had an interview with the press about her first significant acting debut in Netflix's drama, 'Mask Girl'.'Mask Girl' revolves around 'Kim Mo-mi', an office worker who is insecure about her appearance.She has a double life as a live streamer who does sexual dances for her viewers at night while wearing a mask.Actresses Lee Han-byeol, Nana, and Ko Hyun-jung played the three different stages of the life of 'Kim Mo-mi' in the drama.Lee Han-byeol, who took an unusual chance to play the main character in her debut work, expressed how she felt after watching 'Mask Girl'."I find it difficult to comment on the first and second part of the drama where I participated. I couldn't watch it objectively. I just watched it alone in my place, and as I did, I noticed my many acting shortcomings and was quite disappointed. But I'm grateful that so many people have enjoyed the drama. Some other actors contacted me to say that they enjoyed it and to offer their congratulations.", she said.The production presentation for 'Mask Girl' took place on August 16.In the interview, Lee Han-byeol described how nervous she was that day."I was so nervous. That may have been the first time most people saw my face since I was wearing a mask in the preview. I had no idea how things go and what things usually are like in production presentations and was therefore really anxious. The director, Ko Hyun-jung, and Nana helped so much to release my tension. They sensed my anxiety and applauded as I made my way up onto the stage for my photo session. I later heard that the director teared up as if he were watching his daughter walking down the aisle at her wedding."During the production presentation, the three 'Kim Mo-mi' actresses had a photo session together.As they went onto the stage, the two more experienced actresses took care of Lee Han-byeol; Ko Hyun-jung moved to the side so that Lee Han-byeol could stand in the middle, and Nana kindly held her hand, after noticing how nervous she was.Lee Han-byeol recalled the moment and thanked her thoughtful co-stars."Everyone was so kind to me during the photo session. Ko Hyun-jung told me I did so well. I was so thankful that she cared for me. I got super nervous when I initially took the stage by myself, but after Ko Hyun-jung and Nana joined me, I gradually felt better.""The moment Nana took my hand, I felt so grateful to her.", she continued, "Nana told me that she, too, gets nervous before big events like this, so she can imagine how nervous I would be. That day was so hectic that I didn't have the chance to tell her how thankful I was. Because of Nana, I could relax and successfully finish the day."(Credit= Netflix Korea, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)