[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Seen Standing with His Legs Wide Open to Get the Perfect Shot of Son Ye-jin
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Seen Standing with His Legs Wide Open to Get the Perfect Shot of Son Ye-jin

Published 2023.08.30 11:16 Updated 2023.08.30 11:17 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Seen Standing with His Legs Wide Open to Get the Perfect Shot of Son Ye-jin
Actor Hyun Bin demonstrated love for his wife actress Son Ye-jin in the funniest way. 

Earlier in the month, Son Ye Jin 'called out' Hyun Bin on Instagram for his poor photography skills on their golfing date. 

At that time, she said, "When I asked my husband to take photos of me at the golf course, I asked him to make sure my legs looked long in them. I feel like that was the only thing he focused on though; he didn't care about anything else in the photos..." 
Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin
Then on August 29, Son Ye-jin shared a post on Instagram that seemed to indicate Hyun Bin's photography skills have improved in the past couple of weeks, and she was very happy about it. 

The photos that she uploaded were taken on different golf dates with Hyun Bin throughout this month. 

In these photos, she looked beautiful and tall, rocking golf attire. 

Along with the photos, Son Ye-jin playfully wrote in the caption, "Do I look better now? Well, his photography skills are getting better for sure!" 

Son Ye-jin definitely sounded much more satisfied with the photos that her husband took of her following the last upload. 
Son Ye-jin
While checking out these 'better' photos of Son Ye-jin taken by Hyun Bin, fans noticed something hilarious in one of the photos. 

It was that Hyun Bin was reflected on the sunglasses Son Ye-jin had put on; a man's figure was on them, which had to be Hyun Bin.

In the reflection, Hyun Bin was spotted going so far with his photo taking; uncomfortably bending his knees, with his legs wide open, to get the perfect shot of his wife. 

Many fans laughed at this hilarious scene, and they also shared how much they loved his dedication to taking the best possible pictures for his wife. 
Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin
(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
