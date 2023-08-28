[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Picks Best Dancers from K-pop Girl Groups to Join Her on 'Street Woman Fighter'

이미지 확대하기

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girl's Generation hand-selected some of the best dancers from K-pop girl groups.On August 28, Hyoyeon appeared on MBC FM4U's radio show hosted by comedian Kim Shin-young.Hyoyeon mentioned during the show that she has been enjoying Mnet's television show, 'Street Woman Fighter 2'.It is the second season of the dance competition show, in which dancing crews compete to survive all the rounds and become the winner.Each round ends with a dance battle between the two teams with the lowest judge scores to determine who advances to the next round.In the fierce competition, the contestants often face brutally honest feedback on their performances."I never miss it on television. Normally, shows with that much tension aren't my cup of tea, but I've been watching this one. I think about what to say if someone talks to me like how they do in the show.", Hyoyeon said.Kim Shing-young said that she would choose Hyoyeon if she could add one more judge for the show, but Hyoyeon was not sure about it.Hyoyeon explained, "I do have high standards when it comes to dancing since I do all genres of dancing. However, after seeing the previous season, I thought that I wouldn't be able to give cold-head feedback to the candidates if I were one of the judges. There were just too many familiar faces."Then, the host questioned, "If you were to form a crew with great dancers among K-pop groups and take part in 'Street Woman Fighter 2', who would you pick?"Immediately getting excited, Hyoyeon remarked, "Well, LISA of BLACKPINK is the first one that comes to mind.""Also, COCONA and JURIN of XG, CHUNG HA, and MOMO of TWICE,", she said, adding, "There are so many more. I think those five would do really well when having a dance battle with other teams."Later in the show, the Girl's Generation member surprised the host by saying that she thinks her current dancing ability is lesser than in the past."As you know, all trend comes and goes. I'd been taking classes and studying dances on YouTube since the genre's aesthetic had changed from what I was used to. If I stop and stay with the familiar stuff, my dancing style could feel old-fashioned," she explained.(Credit= 'Mhz 므흐즈' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' 'momo' 'chungha_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)