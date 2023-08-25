[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han Ji Min Tells What It Was Like to Hang Out with Suzy at Noraebang

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ji Min shared what it was like to hang out with singer/actress Suzy at noraebang together.On August 24, a new episode of Jaejae-hosted popular YouTube show 'MMTG' was unveiled online.This episode of 'MMTG' featured the cast of JTBC's drama 'Behind Your Touch', including Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki and SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO.The three of them did join the show to promote their drama, but Jaejae is not really the host who dives straight to the interview about the guests' project.She always stops for a bit to discuss the things each of them is known for outside their work before the interview, and Han Ji Min was her first target(?) of the day.Jaejae commented, "So, as far as I know, you have the INFP personality type. Anyone with this type of personality tends to like people. And I have proof here with me. Let me show you."Then, she got out a sketchbook filled with numerous photos and screenshots that had to do with Han Ji Min she prepared in advance.As Jaejae turned the page to where screenshots of Han Ji Min's conversation with Suzy on Instagram were, Han Ji Min shrieked in embarrassment, making Jaejae laugh.Looking as though she was having the best time of her life making fun of Han Ji Min, Jaejae pointed at the screenshots and told everyone in the room, "Look! I've noticed that you constantly leave comments on Suzy's posts, saying things like, 'I can't wait to watch your drama!', 'Congratulations on your win today!' with lots and lots of emojis."Han Ji Min took a deep breath and calmed herself down, then explained her friendship with Suzy."I mean... I'm not the closest person to Suzy, but we have hung out in the past. A couple of years back, I was with Gong Yoo and Shin Sung Rok, my co-stars from 'The Age of Shadows'. At that time, Shin Sung Rok was filming 'VAGABOND'. He happened to be texting Suzy then, and he was like, 'Can Suzy join us now?' Shortly after that, she came and joined us. We went to noraebang (singing room) and stuff.""I watched her sing, and I was really impressed. Because... You know, Suzy is gorgeous, right? But she had such a beautiful singing voice as well. I couldn't stop going 'Wow.'", she added.The actress wrapped up the story by stating that she called a cab for Suzy and made sure she got home safely at the end of their unexpected get-together.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)(SBS Star)