[SBS Star] Lee Min Ki Recalls How Being on 'X Man' Sometimes Made Him Cry on His Way Home
[SBS Star] Lee Min Ki Recalls How Being on 'X Man' Sometimes Made Him Cry on His Way Home

[SBS Star] Lee Min Ki Recalls How Being on X Man Sometimes Made Him Cry on His Way Home
Actor Lee Min Ki confessed that he often broke down in tears on the car ride home when he was a twenty-year-old, starring on the popular television show, 'X Man'.

On the August 24 episode of the YouTube show 'MMTG', JTBC's drama 'Behind Your Touch' stars, Han Ji Min, SUHO, and Lee Min Ki guested.

The show's host, entertainer Jae-jae was glad that Lee Min Ki was finally on the show for one reason.

"Finally, I get to include this clip in the show.", said Jae-jae.
It was a segment from SBS' television show, 'X Man', which ended in 2007.

The show often featured romantic tensions between two of the cast, singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Yoon Eun Hye, and other male cast members occasionally joined in their dynamics.

In the clip, Lee Min Ki and Kim Jong-kook played a game called, 'Of Course', in which they both had to respond with, "Of course.", to whatever nonsense their opponent made up about them.

Kim Jong-kook asked Lee Min Ki, "Do you like Yoon Eun Hye?", to which Lee Min Ki replied with, "Of Course."

"Why, do you not like her?", the actor questioned back, putting Kim Jong-kook in an awkward position of having to say that he did not like Yoon Eun Hye, who was also in the studio, if he wanted to win the game.

Then he said, "Of Course.", covering Yoon Eun Hye's ears with his hands, making one of the most iconic scenes in Korean television.
After the clip was played in the studio, Lee Min Ki began talking about his experience on the show. 

He said that he was twenty years old back at the time, adding, "It was my first time being on a television show, I think."

The actor recalled the pressure he felt as a young actor while filming the show.

"I remember crying several times on the car ride back home after recording the show.", as he said, the other guest asked him the reason.
"There was a section where the newly added members had to dance in front of every other cast. I had to practice very hard before going to the studio since I was terrible at dancing.", Lee Min Ki explained.

The actor also mentioned that he found it difficult to adjust to the atmosphere of the television show's studio.

"When the camera was rolling, everyone was talking so joyfully together. But the second the producer gave the cut sign, they suddenly went silent, drinking water. Like, in a second!", he said, saying that he still does not get why they had to be like that.
As Lee Min Ki spoke, the host and other guests nodded, knowing exactly what he meant.
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
