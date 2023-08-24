[SBS Star] Sooyoung Tells the Press When She Will Bring Them Marriage News with Chung Kyung-ho

이미지 확대하기

Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation told the press when she would bring them marriage news with her longtime boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho.In the morning of August 23, Sooyoung sat down for an interview with the press at her management agency.Since Sooyoung just wrapped up her drama 'Not Others', which started with a 1.3% viewer rating and ended with 5.5%, she spoke about the drama before anything else."There was something different about 'Not Others' from the start. Before the release, I kept hoping for a high viewer rating. It was the first time that I cared about the numbers for my work. It was for a simple reason though. I wanted the heartwarming story of the family in the drama to reach as many people as possible.""Prior to the premiere date, the director showed us the first episode. And after watching that, I was like, 'You know what? I don't care even if the drama doesn't do well. I mean, this is such perfect work! I love it!' At first, I thought I was the only one who found the drama that incredible. But it turned out that so many viewers felt that way. I couldn't be happier."Then, one reporter curiously asked how Chung Kyung-ho reacted to 'Not Others'.With a smile, Sooyoung responded, "He said he really enjoyed watching 'Not Others'. He watched all episodes of it. In fact, he cared more about the viewer rating than I did. Every morning, he texted me the viewer rating of the drama that had aired the night before."She continued, "I'm not the kind of person who cares much about the result of my work, but the fact that there is someone else out there who cares more about my work than I do is something to be grateful for."In response to her description of Chung Kyung-ho being the sweetest boyfriend in the world, another reporter playfully asked, "You do know that everybody is desperate to hear you two announce your marriage, right?"To this, Sooyoung laughed and commented, "I will let you know as soon as I have good news for you. Reporters first to tell, noted!"January 2014 was when Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho made their relationship public.At that time, the couple revealed they started dating each other in 2012; it has been 11 years since they have been together.(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)(SBS Star)