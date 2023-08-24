[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK & Cha Eun-woo & MINGYU Went on a Busan Trip Together?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Members of three K-pop boy groups, JUNGKOOK of BTS, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO, and MINGYU of SEVENTEEN were all spotted together during their trip to Busan, a city in the southeastern region of Korea.On August 23, a lounge bar located in Busan posted to its Instagram account to let everyone know that JUNGKOOK and Cha Eun-woo had visited the place.They posted a picture of one of their employees and wrote, "He checked JUNGKOOK and Cha Eun-woo's ID cards and drank a shot of tequila with them. What a shame we didn't ask to take a photo with them or at least get their autographs…", adding that the employee flushed at the faces of the two handsome stars.As the words spread, JUNGKOOK and Cha Eun-woo's friendship delighted the online users, and some of them chose to go visit the area.On August 24, the bar's staff member once again posted on its Instagram account that some BTS fans had been and were planning to visit the place after reading yesterday's post."Someone told me that ARMYs (BTS fans' name) from outside the country had written online that they are planning to visit our bar… And today, five Korean ARMYs have already visited our place.", they wrote.On the same day, however, several internet users said that JUNGKOOK and Cha Eun-woo went to Busan with one more person.One online community user wrote that they went to the same bar JUNGKOOK and Cha Eun-woo had visited.They slid past a group of three guys, and one of them might have been JUNGKOOK or Cha Eun-woo, the person claimed."I passed by three guys on my way to take a picture with my friend. One of them had a bucket hat on, and I had a peek at his face. He was so handsome that I told my friend he might be a celebrity. I didn't know for sure at the time, but I do now. I'll be going to the place so much from now on."So, the person claimed there were three guys, JUNGKOOK, Cha Eun-woo, and another one.According to some online users, it was MINGYU who went to Busan with JUNGKOOK and Cha Eun-woo.Some claimed to have sighted them in Busan, sharing photos of three guys eating in a restaurant.Two of them were facing away from the camera, but MINGYU's face was visible.K-pop fans have raved about their friendship which seems to be going strong.(Credit= 'fisherman_busan' 'eunwo.o_c' 'min9yu_k' Instagram, Online Community, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)