[SBS Star] Jung Yumi & Lee Seo Jin Explain Their 'Courtside Date' Which Sparked Romance Rumors
Actress Jung Yumi and actor Lee Seo Jin talked about the romance speculations that began when they were spotted attending a sporting event together.

On the August 23 broadcast of tvN's television show, 'You Quiz on the Block', Jung Yumi appeared as a guest.

Back in November of last year, Jung Yumi and Lee Seo Jin were spotted sitting courtside together at a National Basketball Association (NBA) game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Jung Yumi & Lee Seo JIn
The show's host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok talked about the photo of them in the courtside which fueled romance suspicions between Jung Yumi and Lee Seo Jin.

"There were romance rumors about you two, but they had died down as they weren't taken seriously. Your eyes showed not the slightest sign of romance and Lee Seo Jin was sporting a hooded tee shirt with a 'Decision to Leave' poster printed on the front. I mean, no one would wear that on a date.", Yu Jae Seok remarked.
Jung Yumi & Lee Seo JIn
As he addressed it, Jung Yumi began to explain the circumstances of what was seen as a couple's courtside date by some.

"We were both in Los Angeles at that time, and we went to see the game since Lee Seo Jin got the ticket for it. He also bragged about his 'Decision to Leave' tee-shirt.", Jung Yumi said.
Jung Yumi & Lee Seo JIn
Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yumi, actor Choi Woo Shik, and actor Park Seo Jun have worked on the same television show before.

Jung Yumi remembered how Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Jun reacted to their romance rumors.

"There were a lot of reports about us, and Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Jun had very much made fun of the situation. They were like, 'It's nonsense. Look how blank she looks!'", she recalled, busting out in laughter.

The actress addressed her 'empty stare' in the photo as well, which made some people wonder what Lee Seo Jin had possibly said to bore her that much.

She was "listening attentively" to Lee Seo Jin as he told her there were famous Hollywood stars nearby, Jung Yumi explained.

She added, "I happened to look blank in those photos, but I did enjoy the game."
Jung Yumi & Lee Seo JIn
Meanwhile, Lee Seo Jin's side of the story has been included in the show.

Lee Seo Jin, who has been staying in New York City, United States, for a while, has recorded an interview for the show to support Jung Yumi.

However, Lee Seo Jin's explanation centered around the fact that he is not responsible for Jung Yumi's blank stare in the picture.

"She may seem bored in there, but I didn't drag her there or anything. Jung Yumi was dying to see the game. Plus, she doesn't tend to pay attention when someone is talking! She just won't concentrate.", he laughingly said.
Jung Yumi & Lee Seo JIn
All jokes aside, the actor wrapped up the interview by showing his brother-like affection for Jung Yumi.

"When I first met her, I found her to be a little strange. She seemed a bit crazy to me, but I've come to see all the good sides of her. She's like a younger sister to me, and I'm thinking of going to more sporting events with her in the future."

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)
