[SBS Star] WINTER Shares that She Finds It Hard to Open Up Her Feelings to aespa Members

K-pop girl group aespa's member WINTER revealed that she finds it difficult to open up her true feelings to her group members.Recently, WINTER featured in Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah'.While on the topic of WINTER's friendship with the members of aespa, Cho Hyun-ah asked WINTER, "Do you tend to go all real with your group members? What I mean is... Do you let everything out to them?"WINTER pulled a sad face, and told Cho Hyun-ah that she does not, "I do when they ask me first, but I don't usually go up to them and let things out first. I don't know. I'm not really someone who's good at telling others about my worries or problems."Cho Hyun-ah agreed with her by saying, "Actually, I'm exactly like you. Even if there's something that gives me an extremely difficult time, I usually just laugh and smile in front of others. When I get home though, I could cry my eyes out."Sounding astonished, WINTER went, "What? Really? That's totally me!"She went on, "To everyone, I'll be like, 'You know what? Crying isn't going to help me with anything. It's not like it's going to change things. I'm sure time will heal me.' But once I get home, I burst into tears thinking about it."Since she currently lives with her fellow members in a dorm, she said she cannot cry whenever she wants to."The dorm has to be completely empty for me to turn on my crying mode. I'll knock on every door to make sure that nobody is there first, then I'll go into my room and cry. While I cry, I frequently listen to depressing music to intensify the feeling of sadness. That way, I can really get everything off my chest, if you get what I mean."(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)