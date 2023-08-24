[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Says She Wants to Be Part of 'EXchange 3' Dating Show with DAWN

On August 23, HyunA guested on soloist SOMI's new YouTube show 'Yes or Hot', in which SOMI and a guest each take turns to ask a question, and eat something spicy if they cannot confidently say 'yes' to it.
Since the goal of the show was to get the other person to eat more spicy food than yourself, both HyunA and SOMI non-stop threw each other 'spicy' questions from the start to the end of the show.
This was SOMI's question: "If you get asked to join the upcoming season of 'EXchange', would you join it?"
SOMI's straightforward question made HyunA instantly feel dizzy; seeing her like that, SOMI laughingly told her, "Unnie, I love you, okay?"
HyunA laughed for a bit, then went, "Yes. It's a yes for me.", which made SOMI's jaw drop to the floor.
Impressed that she could go that far with her ex-boyfriend, SOMI commented, "Wow, you are one amazing woman."
HyunA playfully sent a video message to the 'EXchange' production crew afterward, saying, "Call me!"
HyunA replied, "Yep. I've deleted some―those that I wanted to delete―so that I can keep my profile look nice. But yeah.", then she looked at the camera as if she was telling DAWN, "So, you can do whatever you want with our photos on your Instagram as well."
HyunA nodded and honestly answered, "I do want to date someone. I think it would be kind of cool to be on 'Heart Signal'."
This time, HyunA asked SOMI, "Through me, you were able to witness what it is like to go public with a relationship, right? And... I just want to know how you feel about making your relationship public. Would you ever make it public, do you think?"
Without hesitating for a single second, SOMI responded, "No.", and put a piece of spicy gimbap (seaweed rice roll) in her mouth right away.
HyunA and DAWN announced their 2-year relationship in August 2018.
Last December though, it was revealed that they broke up after six years of being together.
At that time, HyunA wrote on her Instagram, "DAWN and I chose to remain friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now."
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)
(SBS Star)