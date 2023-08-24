[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Says She Wants to Be Part of 'EXchange 3' Dating Show with DAWN

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist HyunA shared that she is interested in taking part in 'EXchange' (a dating show where ex-couples are invited to stay at the same place and go on different dates, then asked to choose whether to rekindle old flames or pursue a new romance with someone they met on the show at the end of their stay) with her ex-boyfriend another K-pop artist DAWN.On August 23, HyunA guested on soloist SOMI's new YouTube show 'Yes or Hot', in which SOMI and a guest each take turns to ask a question, and eat something spicy if they cannot confidently say 'yes' to it.Since the goal of the show was to get the other person to eat more spicy food than yourself, both HyunA and SOMI non-stop threw each other 'spicy' questions from the start to the end of the show.After spicing up the mood with their questions for a while, SOMI decided that it was time for her to ask HyunA about her past relationship.This was SOMI's question: "If you get asked to join the upcoming season of 'EXchange', would you join it?"SOMI's straightforward question made HyunA instantly feel dizzy; seeing her like that, SOMI laughingly told her, "Unnie, I love you, okay?"HyunA laughed for a bit, then went, "Yes. It's a yes for me.", which made SOMI's jaw drop to the floor.Impressed that she could go that far with her ex-boyfriend, SOMI commented, "Wow, you are one amazing woman."HyunA playfully sent a video message to the 'EXchange' production crew afterward, saying, "Call me!"In her next question, SOMI once again indirectly mentioned DAWN, "You've previously said on a television show that you weren't going to delete photos with your boyfriend even if you broke up with him. Are you really going to keep photos with him on your Instagram?"HyunA replied, "Yep. I've deleted some―those that I wanted to delete―so that I can keep my profile look nice. But yeah.", then she looked at the camera as if she was telling DAWN, "So, you can do whatever you want with our photos on your Instagram as well."As they were on the topic of 'relationship', SOMI curiously asked HyunA if she would be willing to go on any dating shows beside 'EXchange 3'.HyunA nodded and honestly answered, "I do want to date someone. I think it would be kind of cool to be on 'Heart Signal'."This time, HyunA asked SOMI, "Through me, you were able to witness what it is like to go public with a relationship, right? And... I just want to know how you feel about making your relationship public. Would you ever make it public, do you think?"Without hesitating for a single second, SOMI responded, "No.", and put a piece of spicy gimbap (seaweed rice roll) in her mouth right away.HyunA and DAWN announced their 2-year relationship in August 2018.Last December though, it was revealed that they broke up after six years of being together.At that time, HyunA wrote on her Instagram, "DAWN and I chose to remain friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now."(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)