[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Would Have Been a Taekwondo Instructor If He Was Not an Actor?
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Would Have Been a Taekwondo Instructor If He Was Not an Actor?

Published 2023.08.23
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Would Have Been a Taekwondo Instructor If He Was Not an Actor?
Actor Zo In Sung stated that he probably would have become a taekwondo instructor if he had not made his acting debut. 

On August 21, one fashion magazine released a video of Zo In Sung and actress Han Hyo Joo on YouTube. 

The video showed Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo answering fun questions about themselves that fans sent the production crew in advance. 
Zo In Sung
One of the questions that Zo In Sung received was, "If you hadn't become an actor, what do you think you would have chosen to do?" 

Seeming as if he knew the exact answer to the question, he answered right away, "It's highly likely that I would have become the owner of a taekwondo academy, or an instructor at one." 

He explained why he would have gone that path, "I mean, I have a Level 4 Taekwondo Certificate, so it makes sense. And... Before I became an actor, I was pretty serious about pursuing a career in that field. So, yeah. I think I would have taught taekwondo to kids." 

Upon listening to Zo In Sung's answer, Han Hyo Joo shared her thoughts, "No, but you have the appearance of an actor. An actor would have always been the perfect job for you." 

Zo In Sung remained modest though; he replied, "There were far more good-looking kids in my town than me. There were quite a few of them in Cheonho-dong." 
Zo In Sung
As the next question, he was asked if there was anything he wanted to do if he could go back to his 20s. 

Firmly, Zo In Sung commented, "Let me be pure honest with you. I don't want to go back to my 20s. Full stop." 

Zo In Sung pointed out that he likes the way things are now, then added, "I have no confidence to live a better life. I really did my best in everything that I did, and I survived through fierce competition. Thanks to all that, I am who I am now. There is nothing that I regret, that's why." 
 

(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube, MBC) 

(SBS Star) 
