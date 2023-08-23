[SBS Star] "It Was Insane" 'Mask Girl' Director Recounts How Nana Stunned Him While Filming

이미지 확대하기

'Mask Girl' director Kim Yong-hoon said he was amazed by K-pop girl group After School member Nana's enthusiastic performance in the series.On August 23, the director of Netflix's series 'Mask Girl', Kim Yong-hoon had an interview.'Mask Girl' revolves around a seemingly mundane office worker 'Kim Mo-mi' who thinks she is ugly.Her lifelong dream was to become a fabulous singer on stage, beautiful and loved.But because of her appearance, Kim Mo-mi puts on a mask and becomes the 'Mask girl', a live streamer who performs sexual dances in front of a webcam at night.The series follows the life of 'Kim Mo-mi' through several events.Three actors played three life stages of 'Kim Mo-mi': an office worker/live streamer (actress Lee Han-byeol), a showgirl (Nana), and a prison inmate (actress Ko Hyun-jung).During the interview, the director expressed how Nana's dancing skills amazed him while filming.Playing the live streamer and showgirl 'Kim Mo-mi', Lee Han-byeol and Nana danced a lot in the series and had to do it well.Expecting Lee Han-byeol to perform perfect dances would be unrealistic, the director cast a body double, model Zizian with great dance skills."We filmed them dancing the same dances and used both of their dances; Lee Han-byeol in close-ups, and Zizian in full-body shots.", he explained.Zizian filmed the dancing scene in the opening sequence of the series, but the director said he changed his mind after seeing Nana's dance."It was Zizian who originally performed the dance in the opening sequence. But when filming the scene where Nana dances later, I realized that her dance had, how do I say? Such a feel to it. She was on a whole different level.", said the director."Eventually, Nana danced for the opening sequence. After filming her dance scene, we did the opening sequence again since it would be wrong if the same person's dances had a different vibe."The director shared that Nana impressed him with her acting as well."There's a scene where Nana's 'Kim Mo-mi' grins with blood all over her face after fighting with someone. Looking at the monitor at the set when Nana did the scene―which was just written as 'smiling' in the script―I thought, 'Wow, she's insane.'. It blew my mind."(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'zizian_ber' Instagram)(SBS Star)