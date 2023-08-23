뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Glory Bullies' Im Ji Yeon·Cha Joo Young Ordered Everything on the Bar Menu?
[SBS Star] 'The Glory Bullies' Im Ji Yeon·Cha Joo Young Ordered Everything on the Bar Menu?

Published 2023.08.23
[SBS Star] The Glory Bullies Im Ji Yeon·Cha Joo Young Ordered Everything on the Bar Menu?
It was just revealed that 'The Glory' co-stars Im Ji Yeon and Cha Joo Young once ordered everything on the menu at a bar when they were hanging out together. 

On August 23, the first episode of SBS' new television show 'Moojang' was aired. 

In this episode, the hosts Jang Do-yeon, Jeon Hyun Moo drove their guest Im Ji Yeon to her home after a press conference. 

On their way to her home, Jeon Hyun Moo asked Im Ji Yeon about something that he learned before the shoot, "I heard that you and Joo Young spent 250,000 won (approximately 187 dollars) at a pojangmacha (a tent bar that serves alcohol, and cheap but good street food). Is that true? Seriously, how much do you have to eat and drink to pay 250,000 won at a pojangmacha?" 
Im Ji Yeon
Jeon Hyun Moo's question made Im Ji Yeon burst into laughter; after she was done laughing, she told him, "Yeah, that story is true." 

She explained, "I'm a big eater myself, but I would say that Joo Young is a pretty big eater as well. It seemed like she told everyone around that I was the one who ate all the food at the pojangmacha that day. Let me make it clear here though. I didn't eat it all!" 

"On the day when Joo Young and I met up, we were like, 'Where shall we go? Oh, how about a pojangmacha?' It was a spontaneous decision. I'm sure nobody will disagree with me on this, but don't all pojangmachas just always have so many delicious things on their menu?" 

"We simply wanted to try everything on the menu, so we kept ordering and ordering. It was added up to 250,000 won without even ourselves realizing it.", the actress laughingly added. 
Im Ji Yeon
After that, Im Ji Yeon stated that she loves drinking as much as she loves eating, "I've got too much work these days that I can't find time to go out for a drink, but when my body's in a good condition, I can drink up to three bottles of soju (a Korean distilled alcoholic beverage). I love having somaek (a cocktail made by mixing soju and beer)."

Speaking about food and drinks with the two hosts for a while, Im Ji Yeon was not only spotted looking overjoyed, but also close to drooling. 
Im Ji Yeon
(Credit= SBS Moojang, 'limjjy2' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
