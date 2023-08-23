[SBS Star] 'The Glory Bullies' Im Ji Yeon·Cha Joo Young Ordered Everything on the Bar Menu?

On August 23, the first episode of SBS' new television show 'Moojang' was aired.
In this episode, the hosts Jang Do-yeon, Jeon Hyun Moo drove their guest Im Ji Yeon to her home after a press conference.
On their way to her home, Jeon Hyun Moo asked Im Ji Yeon about something that he learned before the shoot, "I heard that you and Joo Young spent 250,000 won (approximately 187 dollars) at a pojangmacha (a tent bar that serves alcohol, and cheap but good street food). Is that true? Seriously, how much do you have to eat and drink to pay 250,000 won at a pojangmacha?"
She explained, "I'm a big eater myself, but I would say that Joo Young is a pretty big eater as well. It seemed like she told everyone around that I was the one who ate all the food at the pojangmacha that day. Let me make it clear here though. I didn't eat it all!"
"On the day when Joo Young and I met up, we were like, 'Where shall we go? Oh, how about a pojangmacha?' It was a spontaneous decision. I'm sure nobody will disagree with me on this, but don't all pojangmachas just always have so many delicious things on their menu?"
"We simply wanted to try everything on the menu, so we kept ordering and ordering. It was added up to 250,000 won without even ourselves realizing it.", the actress laughingly added.
Speaking about food and drinks with the two hosts for a while, Im Ji Yeon was not only spotted looking overjoyed, but also close to drooling.
