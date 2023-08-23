[SBS Star] Kang Hye-jeong Shares How Much She Loves Going to K-pop Concerts with Ha-ru

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kang Hye-jeong shares that she loves going to K-pop concerts with her daughter Ha-ru.On August 22 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Kang Hye-jeong was the guest.When Kang Hye-jeong joined the host Choi Hwa-jeong in the studio, Choi Hwa-jeong excitedly welcomed her and commented on Kang Hye-jeong's beauty.Gasping, Choi Hwa-jeong said, "Wow, you look absolutely gorgeous today, Hye-jeong! You've become even more beautiful over the six years you weren't active in the industry!"Then, she asked, "Despite not dressing up at all, you're just Kang Hye-jeong herself. A lot of people recognize you on the street, right?"Kang Hye-jeong shyly thanked her first, then answered, "They don't, actually. They really don't. The only time they know that I'm Kang Hye-jeong is when I'm with Ha-ru. She's 13, but she still has the same face as before, so everyone recognizes her right away."She continued to give a little more detail about Ha-ru, "She's now taller than I am. More than anything, I'm just glad that she still likes 'mom'.", then laughed.After that, Kang Hye-jeong revealed that they share the same hobby―fangirling over K-pop groups."I listen to K-pop a lot. I started listening to it so that I could relate to Ha-ru better. You know... The more I do things she enjoys, we have more stuff to talk about with each other, so... But now, I love Stray Kids myself. They're my favorite K-pop group.""We even went to their concert together. There, each of us cheered for the favorite member of the group. Because I'm into them as well, I completely understood Ha-ru's desire to buy their lightstick.", she smiled as she ended the topic.Previously, Kang Hye-jeong's husband Tablo of hip-hop group Epik High disclosed the fact that Ha-ru was crazy about boy groups Stray Kids, BTS and SEVENTEEN that he was spending tons of money on their albums and official merchandise.But since Kang Hye-jeong has also joined the fandom, it looks like he will be the only one in their home complaining about it at least for a while.(Credit= 'tabloisdad' Instagram, SBS POWER RM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)