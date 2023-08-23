[SBS Star] JIHYO Says She Ran Away from Home Because She Was Too Exhausted from Training

On August 21, JIHYO guested on singer Kangnam's YouTube show.
In this episode, JIHYO and Kangnam were seen having a conversation while making a crêpe cake at Kangnam's place.
During their talk, JIHYO told Kangnam how she entered the industry, "There was this competition where the potential child actor was chosen. I think my mom wanted me to work in this field. So, I took part in the competition and finished in second place. I was scouted that day by the casting director of JYP Entertainment, who was present at the competition. That's how it all started."
"One day, I ran away from home, as I was just so tired from training. I was a high school senior then. I went to my aunt's house after leaving home without notice, but was immediately caught. It was right before I made my debut, and I was simply too stressed and exhausted. In retrospect, I was a fool. I could've seriously messed things up.", then laughed.
JIHYO continued by sharing some information about her time as a trainee, "Back when I was a trainee, I couldn't eat much. Since I almost starved myself then, I can't follow a diet that requires me to cut down on most of the food I eat now. Nowadays, I tend to eat everything that I want to eat."
She laughingly added, "I gained weight after debuting; I weighed less when I was a trainee. I kept on trying to compensate for the years that I haven't been able to eat as much as I wanted as a trainee, you know."
Following her intense training at JYP Entertainment, JIHYO entered the K-pop world as the leader of TWICE in October 2015.
