[SBS Star] HANI Mentions Ex-Boyfriend Kim Jun Su for the First Time after Their Breakup

HANI of K-pop girl group EXID talked about her ex-boyfriend Kim Jun Su of K-pop boy group JYJ for the first time since they broke up.On the August 21 episode of comedian Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show, HANI appeared as a guest and answered some personal questions.She replied to Tak Jae Hoon's question about who she told about her guest appearance on his show by saying that her mother and boyfriend are aware of it."Boyfriend? Do you mean the one you've dated in the past?", Tak Jae Hoon asked, to get her to bring up her ex-boyfriend, Kim Jun Su.HANI has been in two public romances, one with Kim Jun Su, and the current one with Yang Jae-woong, a psychiatrist.So, Tak Jae Hoon was referring to Kim Jun Su when he mentioned the one HANI publicly dated in the past.HANI, however, was not going to let his sneaky question bother her.HANI plainly replied, "Oh, not that person I dated in the past.", making Tak Jae Hoon laugh uncontrollably."All right, I'll just say it outright.", she said, before a frank talk about her love life."I was previously involved with that person, and our relationship was made public. And now I've been seeing someone for a while, and our relationship has gone public, too.", she said.Tak Jae Hoon questioned, "Why do you keep making it public? For what reason did you get caught dating? I'm curious what you did. Did you make out at a bus stop with your boyfriend or something?"In an arrogant tone, HANI answered the comedian, "Well… I guess that's how popular I am."Then she cutely tried to excuse her self-assurance by saying, "Sorry!", bringing laughter into the room.HANI officially confirmed that she has been dating a psychiatrist Yang Jae-woong for two years in June 2022.Her ongoing relationship with him is her second public relationship, following her 2016 romance with Kim Jun Su.On January 1, 2016, HANI and Kim Jun Su admitted them dating.Unfortunately, the couple broke up in September of that year.Ever since their breakup, this is the first time HANI has mentioned Kim Jun Su.(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube, 'xiaxiaxia' Instagram)(SBS Star)