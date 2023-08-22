뉴스
[SBS Star] One Sasaeng Fan Breaks Into NCT JAEHYUN's Hotel Room; SM Ent. Responds
[SBS Star] One Sasaeng Fan Breaks Into NCT JAEHYUN's Hotel Room; SM Ent. Responds

[SBS Star] One Sasaeng Fan Breaks Into NCT JAEHYUNs Hotel Room; SM Ent. Responds
JAEHYUN of K-pop boy group NCT's management agency SM Entertainment stated that they are taking legal action against the sasaeng fan (overly-obsessive fan) who broke into his hotel room in the United States. 

On August 22, SM Entertainment told the media, "Our artist's privacy has been seriously violated. We are currently gathering data on both the original uploader of the videos containing illegal acts, and everyone else who redistributed them." 

The agency continued, "With the assistance of both local and overseas law firms, as well as website operators, we are going to be asking national investigating authorities to carry out a thorough investigation." 
Yesterday, some videos from a hotel room which seemed to have been staying by JAEHYUN were shared on social media, and they quickly went around the Internet. 

Fans noticed that the items in the hotel room resembled the items they had seen on the group's trip to the United States in the past; the videos were posted around the time of 'KCON' in Los Angeles, but it seemed like they were captured months before the convention, during their concert tour in the U.S. last October. 

The sasaeng fan took brief videos around the hotel room, where not only JAEHYUN's recent go-to pajamas were visible, but all those things that were used by him, including water bottles, towels, plates, could also be seen. 

In addition to that, there was a video of the hallway with the members' suitcases all lined up together. 

Along with these videos, the fan excitedly explained that he/she used the hotel key to enter JAEHYUN's room. 

The sasaeng fan received massive backlash from K-pop fans for this behavior; they criticized the fan for invading the artists' privacy and stalking. 

However, the fan has not issued an apology nor has taken the videos down, even until now.
(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
