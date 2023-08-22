[SBS Star] Zo In Sung & Han Hyo Joo's 'Moving' Kisses Were Intentionally Filmed on Holidays?

이미지 확대하기

'Moving' co-stars Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo figured out why the director scheduled their kissing scenes on major holidays like New Year's Eve.On August 21, a fashion magazine's YouTube channel released a video interview with Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo.The two talked about their most recent work, Disney+'s series 'Moving'.In 'Moving', a supernatural drama, Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo played a married couple whose child possesses a superpower.When questioned about a memorable moment from filming, Han Hyo Joo said that spending the holiday season on set was the most unforgettable."It was a long process. The filming began in the summer and wrapped up near the following summer.", said the actress.She went on, "From Christmas to January 1, those times bring a certain kind of warmth, you know. Sharing that atmosphere with everyone on the filming site was memorable for me.", she said, and Zo In Sung added, "It brought us all close together."Then, Han Hyo Joo brought up something that had obviously been bothering her."Oh, there is one more thing. Our scenes were scheduled on New Year's Eve and January first. I wondered if that was intentional.", she said, and those 'scenes' included their kissing scenes.As far as he knows, the director planned it that way, Zo In Sung said."Intentionally?", Han Hyo Joo asked him, "So, he deliberately picked those dates to shoot our kissing scenes?"Zo In Sung had no clue about it either, so he stared in the direction where someone with an explanation was at.In the studio was 'Moving' director Park In-je, who stopped by to show his support for the series' lead stars."Mr. Director!", Han Hyo Joo yelled."Why did you do that?", "What was going on?", the two actors chirped."Because you're both single.", the director explained, and this unexpected answer caused Hyo Joo and Zo In Sung to bust out laughing."So, you were doing us a favor?", as Han Hyo Joo said, Zo In Sung stepped in to remind her of the bright side of all that holiday filming."Well, thanks to him, we all had a great time together on the set. We three, me, Han Hyo Joo, and the director used to go out and have something delicious after finishing the day's filming. That's how we spent the festive season together.", he said.Han Hyo Joo agreed, "Yeah, it is a fond memory."(Credit= 'Haper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube, Disney+ Korea)(SBS Star)