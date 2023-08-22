뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung & Han Hyo Joo's 'Moving' Kisses Were Intentionally Filmed on Holidays?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung & Han Hyo Joo's 'Moving' Kisses Were Intentionally Filmed on Holidays?

Published 2023.08.22 15:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung & Han Hyo Joos Moving Kisses Were Intentionally Filmed on Holidays?
'Moving' co-stars Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo figured out why the director scheduled their kissing scenes on major holidays like New Year's Eve.

On August 21, a fashion magazine's YouTube channel released a video interview with Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo.

The two talked about their most recent work, Disney+'s series 'Moving'.

In 'Moving', a supernatural drama, Zo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo played a married couple whose child possesses a superpower.
Han Hyo Joo & Zo In Sung
When questioned about a memorable moment from filming, Han Hyo Joo said that spending the holiday season on set was the most unforgettable.

"It was a long process. The filming began in the summer and wrapped up near the following summer.", said the actress.

She went on, "From Christmas to January 1, those times bring a certain kind of warmth, you know. Sharing that atmosphere with everyone on the filming site was memorable for me.", she said, and Zo In Sung added, "It brought us all close together."
Han Hyo Joo & Zo In Sung
Then, Han Hyo Joo brought up something that had obviously been bothering her.

"Oh, there is one more thing. Our scenes were scheduled on New Year's Eve and January first. I wondered if that was intentional.", she said, and those 'scenes' included their kissing scenes.

As far as he knows, the director planned it that way, Zo In Sung said.

"Intentionally?", Han Hyo Joo asked him, "So, he deliberately picked those dates to shoot our kissing scenes?"

Zo In Sung had no clue about it either, so he stared in the direction where someone with an explanation was at.
Han Hyo Joo & Zo In Sung
In the studio was 'Moving' director Park In-je, who stopped by to show his support for the series' lead stars.

"Mr. Director!", Han Hyo Joo yelled.  

"Why did you do that?", "What was going on?", the two actors chirped.

"Because you're both single.", the director explained, and this unexpected answer caused Hyo Joo and Zo In Sung to bust out laughing.
Han Hyo Joo & Zo In Sung
"So, you were doing us a favor?", as Han Hyo Joo said, Zo In Sung stepped in to remind her of the bright side of all that holiday filming.

"Well, thanks to him, we all had a great time together on the set. We three, me, Han Hyo Joo, and the director used to go out and have something delicious after finishing the day's filming. That's how we spent the festive season together.", he said.

Han Hyo Joo agreed, "Yeah, it is a fond memory."
 

(Credit= 'Haper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube, Disney+ Korea)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.