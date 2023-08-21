[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Is Considering to Sue Lee Yong-ju for Parodying Him?

이미지 확대하기

Professional soccer player Son Heung-min gave a playful response to comedian Lee Yong-ju's parody of him.On August 20, a popular YouTube channel 'Psick Univ' released the latest episode of their talk show with Son Heung-min as a guest.When Son Heung-min sat down on his seat, the main host Lee Yong-ju immediately apologized to him, saying, "Before we begin, I must make an apology to you regarding something. In the past, I made a video of myself imitating you, and..."Even before his explanation, it looked as if Son Heung-min knew what Lee Yong-ju wanted to apologize to him for, because he started cracking up.To his words, Son Heung-min laughingly responded, "Yes, you should. Do apologize with all your heart. You kind of crossed the line then. Did you think that we would never meet? I mean, look, you could've at least thought that I would be your guest one day."Lee Yong-ju's voice trailed off as he got scolded(?); he replied, "I'm a comedian. So, please... Please understand why I made that video. I watched your interview one day, and was just like, 'Oh, I think it's going to be fun to copy him!'"Son Heung-min laughed and went, "Your facial expression really annoyed me. But... I must admit that it was quite funny."Then, another host Jung Jae-hyung commented, "You know, you can totally press charges against Lee Yong-ju! You should sue him!", purely having fun as it had nothing to do with him.Son Heung-min responded to his remark by stating, "Well, I'm definitely thinking about it."Bitterly smiling, Lee Yong-ju asked, "In that case, can I parody you for the one last time?"Son Heung-min jokingly made it clear that it really has to be his last time, and told him to go ahead.Instead of doing it on the spot, Lee Yong-ju played a video of him parodying a Son Heung-min's famous commercial for a men's shaving product company.After watching the commercial, Jung Jae-hyung once again emphasized to Son Heung-min that he can take legal action against Lee Yong-ju.That made Lee Yong-ju point his finger at Jung Jae-hyung and shout loud, "Hey, calm down!", making Son Heung-min shake with laughter.(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)(SBS Star)