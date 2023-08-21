뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Is Considering to Sue Lee Yong-ju for Parodying Him?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Is Considering to Sue Lee Yong-ju for Parodying Him?

Published 2023.08.21 16:28 Updated 2023.08.21 16:46 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Son Heung-min Is Considering to Sue Lee Yong-ju for Parodying Him?
Professional soccer player Son Heung-min gave a playful response to comedian Lee Yong-ju's parody of him. 

On August 20, a popular YouTube channel 'Psick Univ' released the latest episode of their talk show with Son Heung-min as a guest. 

When Son Heung-min sat down on his seat, the main host Lee Yong-ju immediately apologized to him, saying, "Before we begin, I must make an apology to you regarding something. In the past, I made a video of myself imitating you, and..." 
 
 

Even before his explanation, it looked as if Son Heung-min knew what Lee Yong-ju wanted to apologize to him for, because he started cracking up. 

To his words, Son Heung-min laughingly responded, "Yes, you should. Do apologize with all your heart. You kind of crossed the line then. Did you think that we would never meet? I mean, look, you could've at least thought that I would be your guest one day." 

Lee Yong-ju's voice trailed off as he got scolded(?); he replied, "I'm a comedian. So, please... Please understand why I made that video. I watched your interview one day, and was just like, 'Oh, I think it's going to be fun to copy him!'" 

Son Heung-min laughed and went, "Your facial expression really annoyed me. But... I must admit that it was quite funny." 

Then, another host Jung Jae-hyung commented, "You know, you can totally press charges against Lee Yong-ju! You should sue him!", purely having fun as it had nothing to do with him. 

Son Heung-min responded to his remark by stating, "Well, I'm definitely thinking about it." 
Psick Univ
Psick Univ
Bitterly smiling, Lee Yong-ju asked, "In that case, can I parody you for the one last time?" 

Son Heung-min jokingly made it clear that it really has to be his last time, and told him to go ahead.

Instead of doing it on the spot, Lee Yong-ju played a video of him parodying a Son Heung-min's famous commercial for a men's shaving product company. 

After watching the commercial, Jung Jae-hyung once again emphasized to Son Heung-min that he can take legal action against Lee Yong-ju. 

That made Lee Yong-ju point his finger at Jung Jae-hyung and shout loud, "Hey, calm down!", making Son Heung-min shake with laughter. 
 

(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.