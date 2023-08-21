[SBS Star] "I Deliberately…" Kim Jong-kook Recalls Lying to Ex-Girlfriend to Get His Workout

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed a lie he told his ex-girlfriend to work out without arguing about it.On the August 20 episode of SBS' television show, 'Running Man', the members split into two groups: one visited a market to buy food, while the other went to check on a fish trap they had set earlier in the episode.Kim Jong-kook, actress Song Ji-hyo, comedian Yang Sechan, and actress Jeon So Min were the ones who went for a ride to go check if any fish had been caught in the trap.On the way to the fish trap, Kim Jong-kook wondered if there is anything about him that his future wife could find annoying.Jeon So Min pointed out that she finds his frequent workouts the most troubling, and Kim Jong-kook, a well-known gym addict, nodded."What if your wife wants you to have a workout-free day, like three days a week? What are you going to do?", Yang Sechan asked, and Kim Jong-kook was not thrilled about the idea."Well, that would be a bummer.", said the singer.He went on, "Would that be really necessary? Shouldn't you want what's best for your significant other when you are in a relationship? I'm not breaking laws or anything, so it would be nicer if my future wife let me do what I want."Then, Kim Jong-kook remembered how he handled things in the past to make both the physical training and the relationship work, at least from his perspective."I once deliberately not told my ex-girlfriend that my schedule was over when it did.", he blurted out.Kim Jong-kook said he lied to avoid an argument, thinking that telling his desire to work out before seeing her would have caused one."I was supposed to see her right away after the schedule. But if I told her that I'll quickly hit the gym before meeting her, it would have caused an argument. We didn't prearrange a time to meet anyway, so I told her, 'My schedule is now over.', after finishing my workout.", he explained.Kim Jong-kook also shared his distaste for choosing a time to meet.After listening to all that, Jeon So Min furiously went to the singer on behalf of his ex-girlfriend."So, how much do I have to wait? Do you seriously expect me to wait for you whenever you are available? I'm not your puppy. I have a job, too.", she told Kim Jong-kook to let him know what his ex-girlfriend might have thought, adding that his comments are enraging.Kim Jong-kook said, "Someone told me the same thing before!", before agreeing, "Yeah, that doesn't sound right."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)