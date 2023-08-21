뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Shin Mina ♥ Kim Woo Bin Go to a Wedding Together
Published 2023.08.21 11:08 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Shin Mina ♥ Kim Woo Bin Go to a Wedding Together
'8-year couple' actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo Bin were spotted at a wedding together. 

On August 20, a longtime manager of Shin Mina's wedding was held at one wedding hall in Seoul. 

Shin Mina, her agency actors, including Kim Woo Bin, as well as those stars who were in tvN's drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' went to this wedding―her manager married the assistant director of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', which was led by Shin Mina and actor Kim Seon Ho. 

On this day, both Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin arrived at the venue with an elegant black outfit; Shin Mina wore a long dress and Kim Woo Bin put on a sleek suit. 

All eyes turned to the couple when they walked into the wedding hall, as they just could not help but notice model-like figures in the same room as them.
Kim Woo Bin
During the wedding, Shin Mina delivered a speech for her manager. 

Nervously, Shin Mina said, "Hey, Jun-hwan. You were with me while I completed many projects, but you seemed much more passionate during the shooting of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'. You did talk to the assistant director a lot, but I honestly thought that you were simply more into that drama more than others." 

The actress smiled and continued, "On the day I recorded the voice-over for the first time, I saw the way you looked at her. That's when I realized, 'Oh, it wasn't the drama that he was interested!' I rooted for you two ever since, because you guys were alike in some ways. I could sense that the two of you would make a cute couple." 

She added, "I was happy to find out that you guys started dating each other after the drama. Two years have passed now, and here I am at your wedding. It turned out I was right about you two. It's so nice to be here. Congratulations." 

Her humorous yet beautiful speech made the couple and guests laugh and tear up at the same time.
 
Later, when taking photos with the bride and groom following the wedding, Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin were seen at the same spot. 

Due to his tall height, Kim Woo Bin stood at the very back behind other guests, and Shin Mina stood in front of him, one row below his.  

When everyone was busy getting ready for the photos, Kim Woo Bin was seen staring at Shin Mina with loving eyes as well, making eyewitnesses scream inside. 
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
