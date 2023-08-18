뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Rom-Com King' Park Seo Jun Has No Plans on Leading Another Romantic Comedy?

Published 2023.08.18 10:40 View Count
Actor Park Seo Jun shared that he has no plans to lead another romantic comedy for some time. 

Recently, Park Seo Jun sat down for an interview with the press. 

During the interview, Park Seo Jun revealed that he has been bringing some changes to the genres of his projects. 

"Until now, the majority of my projects have been romantic comedies. That made me want to try different genres. I know that there are various types of romantic comedies out there, but I thought it was about time that I made some changes in terms of the genres of my work. I didn't want to miss out on the fun of doing other genres." 

"So, that's what I've been doing since I wrapped up 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'. It was from that time I stopped choosing a romantic comedy as my next project. I'm planning on sticking to that for a while.", he added. 

The actor emphasized that his decision has nothing to do with not liking a romantic comedy, "I like romantic comedies. I mean, of course I do. It's not like I'm not going to do them at all. It's more like, 'I want to try other genres.'" 
Park Seo Jun earned the title of 'king of rom-com' after starring in many hit romantic comedies, such as 'A Witch's Love' (2014), 'She Was Pretty' (2015), 'Fight for My Way' (2017), 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' (2018) and more. 

Many of his fans have been eagerly anticipating his upcoming romantic comedy since one of his best ones 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'. 

Although they respect his decision, some are still a little disappointed upon learning that he would not be appearing in one any time soon. 
Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun and YouTuber xooos sparked dating rumors back in June.

At that time, both Park Seo Jun and xooos' agencies responded to this by stating that they were unable to confirm any details because it was a private matter.

(Credit= Awesome Ent, tvN What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, KBS Fight for My Way) 

(SBS Star) 
