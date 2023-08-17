뉴스
[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo Says He "Rarely Runs" After Injuring Both Knees While Filming 'Ashfall'
[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo Says He "Rarely Runs" After Injuring Both Knees While Filming 'Ashfall'

Published 2023.08.17 14:37 View Count
[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo Says He "Rarely Runs" After Injuring Both Knees While Filming Ashfall
Actor Ha Jung Woo said he rarely runs after his knees got injured filming the 2019 film 'Ashfall', even though he used to enjoy running.

On August 15, 'Ransomed' co-stars Ha Jung Woo and Ju Ji Hoon guested on singer Sung Si Kyung's YouTube show.

During the show, Ha Jung Woo mentioned that his hobby is to go for a walk.

"I stick to this pattern where I walk for 50 minutes and take a 10-minute break. Once, I took 100,000 steps in a single day. ", Ha Jung Woo said.

"My personal record is when I walked for 23 hours and 50 minutes straight.", he went on, and Ju Ji Hoon commented that Ha Jung Woo walked 80 km (about 50 miles) that day.

Ha Jung Woo said he usually goes to Jamwon Hangang Park, a riverside park in Seoul.

"I walk there or use the treadmill in my place.", Ha Jung Woo stated.
Ha Jung Woo
"Don't you run?", Sung Si Kyung asked, and Ha Jung Woo replied that he rarely does.

He said, "While filming 'Ashfall', I hurt both of my knees. They've gone through severe surgery."

In an interview after the December 2019 premiere of his film 'Ashfall', Ha Jung Woo explained what happened to his knees.

"I play basketball a lot, so my knees were already in bad shape. While filming a running scene in 'Ashfall', my cartilage was torn with a cracking sound. Now I've gone through surgery and recovered.", he said.
Ha Jung Woo
Back again on the show, Ha Jung Woo further explained the surgery he had gone through.

"I had this surgery two days after we finished filming the movie and spent three days in the hospital. They cut out 40 percent each of the meniscus, a C-shaped pad of cartilage in the knee, from both of my knees."

"That's disheartening. I know how much you enjoyed running. You chose to walk since it's the only choice now, right?", as Sung Si Kyung asked, Ha Jung Woo nodded.
Ha Jung Woo
Sung Si Kyung could relate to Ha Jung Woo's pain because he also had to give up on his favorite activity after suffering knee injuries.

"Basketball was my favorite sport, but I tore two of my ligaments playing a game when my concert was scheduled a month and a half later. So I ended up singing on the stage while using crutches. I felt so terrible for the audience that I made a pact with myself that I'd never play basketball again. And I have never been."

"We are the same.", Ha Jung Woo remarked, "After the surgery, the doctor told me to stop playing basketball if I wish I could walk for the rest of my life."
 

(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube, CJ ENM)

(SBS Star)
