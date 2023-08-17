뉴스
[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Lavishes Praise on aespa KARINA's Professionalism
[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Lavishes Praise on aespa KARINA's Professionalism

U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! praised KARINA of girl group aespa to the skies. 

On August 16, U-KNOW Yunho joined KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza' as their guest of the day. 

During the talk, U-KNOW Yunho spoke about his latest release 'Reality Show', which is his first solo mini album in two and a half years.  
While doing so, U-KNOW Yunho mentioned labelmate KARINA kindly featuring in a special 13-minute film 'NEXUS' that was released with the album; she played a role of an AI named 'Sa-ra'. 

U-KNOW Yunho said, "It was my first time working with KARINA, and she truly amazed me with her professionalism. KARINA had never acted before, but she had memorized all her lines before she came to the filming site. And there were a lot of lines, like A LOT." 

He continued, "I had no idea that she had such clear pronunciation and good vocalization. She was prettier than any AIs out there as well." 
KARINA's thorough preparation for her shoots made U-KNOW Yunho feel lost, he explained. 

"Actually, I prepared a teleprompter with her lines on it, because I thought she would be too busy to memorize every single line. I was going to tell her that it was okay for her to just read the lines on the screen, but she had memorized them all, so I was like, 'What...?' It made me sweat. I didn't know what to do next." 

"I want to say that I feel so grateful for everything. Without KARINA, the film wouldn't have been made this perfect. She gave it a more movie-like feel to it." 

After saying this, U-KNOW Yunho looked toward the camera in the studio, and sent a message to KARINA, "Thank you very much, KARINA. I will bring you a gift when I return from my overseas schedule." 
(Credit= KBS Cool FM Music Plaza, SM Entertainment)  

(SBS Star) 
