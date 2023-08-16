뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Think I Can See You Soon" SEUNGKWAN Gives an Update in the Middle of His Hiatus
[SBS Star] "I Think I Can See You Soon" SEUNGKWAN Gives an Update in the Middle of His Hiatus

Published 2023.08.16
[SBS Star] "I Think I Can See You Soon" SEUNGKWAN Gives an Update in the Middle of His Hiatus
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member SEUNGKWAN gave an update for the first time since he announced his indefinite hiatus last month. 

Earlier this year, following the sudden death of his close friend MOON BIN of another boy group ASTRO, SEUNGKWAN occasionally took time off from all his work. 

Then on July 3, SEVENTEEN's management agency announced SEUNGKWAN's break due to health concerns. 

It has been a little over a month since he began taking his break, and it looks like SEUNGKWAN has been using this well-deserved hiatus to prioritize his recovery and well-being. 

His update on August 16 seemed to indicate that he focused on healing and resting during this period. 

On WeVerse, an official online fan community, SEUNGKWAN shared a heartfelt message along with his adventure photos; they revealed that he had traveled around and reconnected with nature as part of the recovering process. 
SEUNGKWAN
SEUNGKWAN
To CARAT (SEVENTEEN's fandom), SEUNGKWAN wrote, "How are you doing, CARAT? It's been long, hasn't it? There are so many things I want to say, but first, I want to tell you that I miss you very much."

"You must be wondering how I've been doing. I've been doing great. I would say that this is my first time experiencing a good, proper rest after my debut. Of course, there have been days when I went on vacations now and then, but this time, I feel like I'm getting to completely think and feel myself, and recharge myself for the next step in life."

"Resting like this wasn't easy at first though. I couldn't stop thinking about the members trying to fill up my spot; I even worried that my concern for them might somehow burden them. I also felt terrible for you, CARAT. You know me, right? I'm the kind of person who can't help but keep thinking this way. Seriously, thank you so much for waiting for me with such ample amounts of support."   

The SEVENTEEN member added, "Thanks to your support, I'm feeling a lot better now. I'm getting the feeling that we'll be able to meet each other soon." 

SEUNGKWAN concluded, "I was initially going to post some photos and write a little about how I'm doing, but I totally failed at that haha. I'll stop writing here for today, but I'll definitely come back on WeVerse and tell you more in the near future, okay? P.S. I'm eating well, sleeping well, swelling well and unswelling well. So, don't worry!" 
SEUNGKWAN
(Credit= WeVerse) 

(SBS Star) 
