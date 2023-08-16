[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Hold a Belated Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After His Marriage

이미지 확대하기

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO will be holding a belated wedding ceremony in October.On August 16, media outlet SPOTV exclusively reported that CHEN and his non-celebrity wife are holding their wedding ceremony in October.Back in January 2020, CHEN made an unexpected marriage and pregnancy announcement.In a handwritten letter addressed to fans, he wrote, "I'm not sure how to start this, but... I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with. While preparing for marriage, a blessing has come to us. I just wanted to be honest with you. I promise to keep working hard so that I can return the love and support you gave me."About three months later, CHEN's first child, a daughter, was born.Then in January 2022, during the time when he was serving his national mandatory military duty, he became a father of two children, as his wife gave birth to another baby girl.It is said that CHEN and his wife registered their marriage three years ago, but they recently decided to hold a wedding ceremony, since they did not have the chance to hold one yet.They are currently busy preparing for their wedding in October, which they wish to hold quietly with family members, close friends and EXO members only.Not all information is out there about CHEN's wife, but EXO fans previously discovered some details about her, because she had uploaded a great number of photos on her Instagram that hinted her relationship with CHEN before.Back then, fans found out that she is three years older than CHEN―born in 1989, who used to work as a yoga instructor in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do before marrying CHEN; she is presumed to be a housewife now.Apparently, the two met through a mutual friend, CHEN's personal trainer.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)