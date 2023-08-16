뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Hold a Belated Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After His Marriage
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Hold a Belated Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After His Marriage

Published 2023.08.16 15:23 View Count
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Hold a Belated Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After His Marriage
CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO will be holding a belated wedding ceremony in October. 

On August 16, media outlet SPOTV exclusively reported that CHEN and his non-celebrity wife are holding their wedding ceremony in October. 

Back in January 2020, CHEN made an unexpected marriage and pregnancy announcement. 

In a handwritten letter addressed to fans, he wrote, "I'm not sure how to start this, but... I have a girlfriend that I want to spend the rest of my life with. While preparing for marriage, a blessing has come to us. I just wanted to be honest with you. I promise to keep working hard so that I can return the love and support you gave me." 

About three months later, CHEN's first child, a daughter, was born. 

Then in January 2022, during the time when he was serving his national mandatory military duty, he became a father of two children, as his wife gave birth to another baby girl. 
CHEN
It is said that CHEN and his wife registered their marriage three years ago, but they recently decided to hold a wedding ceremony, since they did not have the chance to hold one yet. 

They are currently busy preparing for their wedding in October, which they wish to hold quietly with family members, close friends and EXO members only. 
CHEN
Not all information is out there about CHEN's wife, but EXO fans previously discovered some details about her, because she had uploaded a great number of photos on her Instagram that hinted her relationship with CHEN before. 

Back then, fans found out that she is three years older than CHEN―born in 1989, who used to work as a yoga instructor in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do before marrying CHEN; she is presumed to be a housewife now. 

Apparently, the two met through a mutual friend, CHEN's personal trainer. 
CHEN
(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.