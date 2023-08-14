[SBS Star] VIDEO: "We'll Definitely Be Back" RM Confirms BTS Reunion in 2025

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM confirmed the group's reunion in 2025.On August 12, RM spent some quality time with fans via official online fan community WeVerse live.After listening to ARMY(BTS' fandom)'s self-produced track 'Love Letters' that is made for the members of BTS, he shared what came to his mind."For about a year until recently, SUGA was busy going around the world for his solo concert tour. He made as many as 28 stops. After wrapping up his tour, he told me a lot of things that he learned and realized during the tour. He told me that there were a great number of ARMY across the globe wanting the seven of us to reunite and perform again."The BTS leader continued, "Yes, I'm aware that we're all doing solo stuff right now. But as I'm working on my solo project, I keep thinking this way: 'This is like a vacation.' What I mean by that is that it's a kind of vacation that we, BTS and ARMY, need to take to successfully come back as a whole."He explained further, "So, I believe all our solo activities are important trips for our next chapter, and they're also trips which we must go on in order to safely come back home. We'll be back for sure, you know. We'll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025.", emphasizing that BTS will return as a 7-member group in 2025 no matter what happens.Then, RM expressed his deepest gratitude to ARMY for the song they made for BTS, "I can't thank you enough for making this wonderful song for us. Thank you for your endless love and support. I've never taken your love and support for granted. And I'll continue to appreciate every bit of them in the future. I'm sure the rest of the guys feel the same way.""This really shows how great 'love' is. Some might say that 'love' sounds too cliche, because it also appears as if everybody is talking about 'love'. However, when I face a type of love like this, I just can't say no to it. Your love helped me push through difficult times. It might be the other way around, too, I assume. But honestly, thank you for this marvelous song.", he added.In 2022, it was announced that BTS would take a hiatus for the group members to pursue solo projects and fulfill their national mandatory duty.At the end of last year, JIN marked the beginning of BTS' military service. It was J-HOPE after JIN, this April, and SUGA is currently next in line.(Credit= WeVerse, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)