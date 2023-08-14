[SBS Star] Former TVXQ! Kim Jae Joong Tells Why He Thinks TVXQ! & SS501 Were Never Rivals

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s former member Kim Jae Joong shared why he thinks TVXQ! and another second generation boy group SS501 were never rivals like some believed to be.On August 11, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show featuring Moon Byul of girl group MAMAMOO was premiered.While talking together, Moon Byul confessed that she used to be a huge fan of TVXQ!, "I loved TVXQ! so much. You guys were the start of my journey as a K-pop singer, because I dreamed of entering the K-pop industry watching your performance. I would copy every dance move to your song by myself and stuff."Kim Jae Joong responded, "Wow, you must've really liked us. Back then, there weren't as many boy groups out there..."When Moon Byul said, "Well, there was SS501.", Kim Jae Joong immediately shook his head and waved sideways, as if he disagreed about something in her statement.Moon Byul began telling him a story related to their rivalry anyway, "Because that was such a widely-said thing before, I even had a fight with my friend over it. She kept on saying that TVXQ! was copying SS501, so I told her that the two groups were not rivals and TVXQ! made their debut before SS501."Sounding proud, she shared who won the fight, "I won in the end, since she cried. That means I won, so...", then chuckled.Now, it was Kim Jae Joong's turn to reveal his thought on the popular opinion from the past, "Okay, I do admit that SS501 was amazing. They were an incredible group. However, they were not our rival."He explained, "I was close to all five members of SS501. I trained at SM Entertainment with Young-saeng as well. But Young-saeng failed to stay as a trainee at SM Entertainment. That's how he ended up at DSP Entertainment.", then laughingly added, "How could I have possibly been a rival with someone who failed?"Moon Byul burst out laughing as she listened to his ever so honest words, and strongly agreed with him, "Exactly! You're totally right!"(Credit= '우하머그' YouTube, DSP Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)