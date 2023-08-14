[SBS Star] Former TVXQ! Kim Jae Joong Tells Why He Thinks TVXQ! & SS501 Were Never Rivals

On August 11, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show featuring Moon Byul of girl group MAMAMOO was premiered.
While talking together, Moon Byul confessed that she used to be a huge fan of TVXQ!, "I loved TVXQ! so much. You guys were the start of my journey as a K-pop singer, because I dreamed of entering the K-pop industry watching your performance. I would copy every dance move to your song by myself and stuff."
Kim Jae Joong responded, "Wow, you must've really liked us. Back then, there weren't as many boy groups out there..."
When Moon Byul said, "Well, there was SS501.", Kim Jae Joong immediately shook his head and waved sideways, as if he disagreed about something in her statement.
Sounding proud, she shared who won the fight, "I won in the end, since she cried. That means I won, so...", then chuckled.
He explained, "I was close to all five members of SS501. I trained at SM Entertainment with Young-saeng as well. But Young-saeng failed to stay as a trainee at SM Entertainment. That's how he ended up at DSP Entertainment.", then laughingly added, "How could I have possibly been a rival with someone who failed?"
Moon Byul burst out laughing as she listened to his ever so honest words, and strongly agreed with him, "Exactly! You're totally right!"
