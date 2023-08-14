뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former TVXQ! Kim Jae Joong Tells Why He Thinks TVXQ! & SS501 Were Never Rivals
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Former TVXQ! Kim Jae Joong Tells Why He Thinks TVXQ! & SS501 Were Never Rivals

Published 2023.08.14 16:41 View Count
[SBS Star] Former TVXQ! Kim Jae Joong Tells Why He Thinks TVXQ! & SS501 Were Never Rivals
K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s former member Kim Jae Joong shared why he thinks TVXQ! and another second generation boy group SS501 were never rivals like some believed to be. 

On August 11, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show featuring Moon Byul of girl group MAMAMOO was premiered. 

While talking together, Moon Byul confessed that she used to be a huge fan of TVXQ!, "I loved TVXQ! so much. You guys were the start of my journey as a K-pop singer, because I dreamed of entering the K-pop industry watching your performance. I would copy every dance move to your song by myself and stuff." 

Kim Jae Joong responded, "Wow, you must've really liked us. Back then, there weren't as many boy groups out there..." 

When Moon Byul said, "Well, there was SS501.", Kim Jae Joong immediately shook his head and waved sideways, as if he disagreed about something in her statement. 
Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show
Moon Byul began telling him a story related to their rivalry anyway, "Because that was such a widely-said thing before, I even had a fight with my friend over it. She kept on saying that TVXQ! was copying SS501, so I told her that the two groups were not rivals and TVXQ! made their debut before SS501." 

Sounding proud, she shared who won the fight, "I won in the end, since she cried. That means I won, so...", then chuckled. 
Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show
Now, it was Kim Jae Joong's turn to reveal his thought on the popular opinion from the past, "Okay, I do admit that SS501 was amazing. They were an incredible group. However, they were not our rival." 

He explained, "I was close to all five members of SS501. I trained at SM Entertainment with Young-saeng as well. But Young-saeng failed to stay as a trainee at SM Entertainment. That's how he ended up at DSP Entertainment.", then laughingly added, "How could I have possibly been a rival with someone who failed?" 

Moon Byul burst out laughing as she listened to his ever so honest words, and strongly agreed with him, "Exactly! You're totally right!" 
 

(Credit= '우하머그' YouTube, DSP Entertainment, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.